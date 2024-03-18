Men's Track & Field kicks off its outdoor campaign at the Towson Opener





Towson, Md. – Returning after winning the IC4A/ECAC title in the 400 meter hurdles in his final appearance in the event, graduate student Michael Arnold continued his winning ways. He couldn't quite match last spring's time of 52.16 seconds, but with his time of 53.57 he left all the competition far behind. In the field, sophomore Aiden Walker made the Towson circle his own. He earned gold in the discus throw with a new personal best of 48.46 meters, showing steady improvement from his best of 46.58 meters from last outdoor season. That moved him from seventh to fifth on UMBC's all-time list. Freshman Scott Gersten competed in his first collegiate event and wielded the javelin to a fifth-place finish with a throw of 50.77 meters. Freshmen Xavier doctor began his outdoor collegiate career with a consistency he carried over from this winter. He won bronze in the 400 meters and recorded an impressive starting mark of 50.46. The men's 4×400 meter relay team (Arnold, Adegboyo, Marquis Molenaar , Fred-Morgan Iheanacho ) ran a strong race, finishing just a shade behind Coppin State with a time of 3:16.00. Other highlights 100 meter sprint JR Chukwumdi Osuji, 10.99 – 5th overall

SO Fred-Morgan Iheanacho 11.09 – 7th overall

11.09 – 7th overall JR Ibrahim Khairat, 11.16 – 9th overall 400 meter sprint 800 meter run JR Marquis Molenaar 1:58.08 – 3rd overall

1:58.08 – 3rd overall SR Jago Adegboyo, 2:01.95 – 7th overall Up Next: The Retrievers will be at the University of South Carolina for the Weems Baskin Relays on Friday and Saturday, March 22-23.

