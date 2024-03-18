Fashion
June Ambrose receives the NAACP Image Awards fashion award in the Marc Jacobs Bubble Peplum dress, presented by Kelly Rowland
Ahead of 2024 NAACP Image Awardswhich will be broadcast on Saturday, the organization honored June Ambroise with the Fashion Vanguard Award on Friday in Los Angeles. The stylist and costume designer, who left her post as creative director of women's hoops at Puma last year, received the honor from Kelly Rowland.
She arrived in an off-the-shoulder polka dot peplum dress by Marc Jacobs.
More from WWD
As a fashion icon and cultural pioneer, June Ambrose has not only shaped the visual landscape of pop culture, but has also elevated the conversation about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the world of fashion and entertainment, said Karen Boykin-Towns, vice president of the NAACP National Board of Directors and President of Image Price committee, in a statement. His multifaceted contributions have left a lasting legacy that transcends fashion, paving the way for a more representative and vibrant industry.
The program also included a fashion show, with presentations from Chocolate Clothes Global, Okera Banks, Kevan Hall and Grayscale.
Ambrose accepted the award after a cocktail party Wednesday at Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills.
This to me is the Oscar that needs to be celebrated and recognized,” Ambrose said at the event. I got into this industry because I wanted to change the way they saw us, and I was able to do that through this creative art form. I'm very grateful to still be doing this 30 years later, but I know I'm standing on the shoulders of some truly amazing people who truly have the courage to do this.
2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show and June Ambrose Fashion Vanguard Award Presentation [Photos]
View the gallery
The 55th NAACP Image Awards recognize the achievements of Black creatives in film, television and music. Queen Latifah will do it returning to host the ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium after first hosting it in 2023. Winners are announced before the show's air date. 2024 honorees include Usher, H.E.R., Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara.
Launch gallery: 2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show and June Ambrose Fashion Vanguard Award Presentation [Photos]
The best of World Day
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/june-ambrose-accepts-naacp-image-200605516.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unraveling the Origin Story of Hollywood Rock in WWE
- Men's Track & Field kicks off its outdoor campaign at the Towson Opener
- June Ambrose receives the NAACP Image Awards fashion award in the Marc Jacobs Bubble Peplum dress, presented by Kelly Rowland
- Google implements numeric input in slider controls in Docs and Slides India TV
- Stronghold Volcano M1.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center
- Angola and China agree to strengthen ties
- Former President Donald Trump's use of “bloodbath” sparks reactions in the political sphere
- Ahmet Trk, veteran Kurdish politician, says not that the CHP, but that Erdoan can convince the deep state to find a solution to the Kurdish problem
- Rice price drops criticized by farmers, increases criticized by mothers – Ipol.id
- node.js – How can I use Firebase, Expo SDK 49, and Google Signin without using React-native-google-signin/google-signin?
- St Patrick's Day throughout the years. #StPaddys #Shorts #BBCNews
- Experts warn deadly threat to pets sweeps across U.S.