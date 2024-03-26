Bob Stoops calls for CFB commissioner





One thing I think most college football fans can agree on is how poorly the NCAA is run. There is no consistency and there are rumors of several teams doing corrupt things without punishment. You combine all that with the NIL and transfer portal eras and it's a recipe for chaos. The transfer portal is probably the worst thing in college football right now. The immediate eligibility and unlimited ability to transfer has become an issue that affects every team. Especially since it opens at the end of the regular season. Many players come in and leave rather than finish the bowl season with the team they are on. Do not get me wrong. It can also be a big help, as it helps teams fill some holes in their roster to make a run. One person who is not a fan of the way college football is currently handled is legendary Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops. “It's not very good. I don't think it's very good for anyone,” Stoops saidlast week on 92.3 The FansAfternoon Drive. “Is it sustainable? In my opinion that is not the case.” Another person who has been outspoken about it is Nick Saban. He even spoke that this was the reason he retired. So, what's the answer? Stoops thinks it's time to add a commissioner to oversee everything. “It's a pro model right now with college football,” Stoops said. “It's a pro model. So the NCAA doesn't regulate it. We need a commissioner. We need to have salary caps on what you can spend. You need to have contracts, over and over again. I don't understand how that can't be done when it's on continues this way.' I think Stoops is right about the money. It's time for this stuff to be governed. NIL and the transfer portal don't seem to be going anywhere and that's fine. We can discuss whether or not players should be paid on another day. But one thing is certain: it is currently out of control and needs to be managed. I said that Saban, when he retired, would be a good college football commissioner if he wanted to be, but another good choice for the job would be Stoops. In my opinion it should be someone who has coached or played the sport. Preferably a former coach who has coached during this period would be the best answer in my opinion as they know what is going on and the difficulties it is causing. But for now, college football remains the “Wild Wild West.” Contact/Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter and like our pageFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter@JaronSpor.

