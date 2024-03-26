“Google Cloud Security Foundation for Beginners” by Wiz





Cloud computing has shifted the digital paradigm from on-premises environments to a globally distributed network of resources that can be accessed on demand. While beneficial, this change introduces new security challenges. To address these challenges, Wiz offers Google Cloud Security Foundations for Dummies, a comprehensive guide that provides valuable information and strategies for securing your Google Cloud environment.

When deploying cloud-native applications in your Google Cloud environment, security is paramount. This book describes core aspects of Google Cloud security, including the following key insights:

Understand cloud computing. This primer provides an in-depth understanding of cloud computing, its origins, and its evolution. Learn how moving from physical to virtual to cloud has changed the way computing workloads are processed, with a focus on Google Cloud.

Google cloud definition. Next, we'll give you an informative overview of Google Cloud and its various services. Learn how Google Cloud operates globally and provides services to meet the diverse computing needs of our customers.

Introducing Google Cloud Security. Introduces readers to Google Cloud's shared responsibility approach to security. This section details how Google protects its data centers and infrastructure, emphasizing the client's role in securing applications.

Designing cloud security solutions. This section describes some key architectural components related to Google Cloud that help improve security. Learn about concepts such as defense in depth, zero trust, layered security, secure by default, and staying compliant.

Google Cloud security best practices. At the end of this guide, you'll find a list of Google Cloud security best practices. These range from establishing a chain of trust and reducing noise to reducing repair work and costs.

At the end of this guide, you'll find a list of Google Cloud security best practices. They are based on using CNAPP solutions in conjunction with native tools, allowing you to establish a chain of trust, reduce noise, minimize remediation efforts, and reduce costs.

Google Cloud Security Foundations for Beginners is a great resource for IT administrators, security specialists, DevOps engineers, and anyone responsible for managing and securing a Google Cloud environment. Whether you're new to Google Cloud or looking to strengthen your current security measures, this book provides valuable insights.

Google Cloud security is complex, but it represents a critical business resource. Google Cloud Security Foundations for Beginners can be used as a go-to guide that provides comprehensive information and practical tips for navigating Google Cloud security. The information and strategies described in this guide will help you strengthen your deployments and create a more secure, compliant, and efficient Google Cloud environment.

