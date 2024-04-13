County cricket: Essex v Kent, Gloucs v Yorkshire and more live | Provincial championship

“,”elementId”:”0c8b958a-b49b-41ae-b339-a9677ad0a2f1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

It was a day for batting as the sun came out and the Kookaburra ball was placated as it likes to. There were eight centuries around the grounds, one a magnificent 226 by Alex Davies as Warwickshire pinballed 490 for one by stumps at Edgbaston. Daviess swashbuckling knock was his first double century, and he and Rob Yates pounded 343 for the first wicket until Yates was caught for 191. It was a chastening return to Division One for Durham and for their new overseas recruit Scott Boland, an expert with the Kookaburra. There was one bright spot for Durham, Ben Stokes bowling two practice spells. The hope is that he might return for their match on 24 May.

At the Oval, 3,000 people pushed through the turnstiles to watch Somerset gallop through the morning session against Surrey before tumbling into a batting black hole after lunch. While the ice-cream van did a good trade, Tom Lammonby reached his seventh career century, a promising early sign from a man who usually makes his hundreds in September.

He and Matt Renshaw had skipped along to 178 for the second wicket before Lammonby called for a quick single on 99. Renshaw was run out from a direct hit and from there they concertinaed, losing seven for 20. It was only some big hitting from Lewis Gregory that dragged Somerset towards a batting point. There was time for four overs from Shoaib Bashir as Surrey made smooth evening progress.

Elsewhere, there was a century for the Yorkshire captain, Shan Masood, against Gloucestershire at Bristol, as Joe Root and Harry Brook fell cheaply to Zaman Akhter (five for 89).

There were centuries too for Dean Elgar and Matt Critchley as Essex made hay against Kent; Joe Clarke as Worcestershire plugged away against Nottinghamshire; and Emilio Gay, whose 165 against Middlesex was his highest first-class score and helped Northamptonshire gather home batting points, something they didnt achieve until 26 September last year.

DIVISION ONE

Chelmsford: Essex 421-6 v Kent

The Rose Bowl: Hampshire 305-6 v Lancashire

Trent Bridge: Nottinghamshire 305-6 v Worcestershire

The Oval: Surrey 42-0 v Somerset 285

Edgbaston: Warwickshire 490-1 v Durham

DIVISION TWO

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 237 v Derbyshire 46-1

Bristol: Gloucestershire 28-2 v Yorkshire 326

Grace Road: Leicestershire 326-8 v Sussex

Northampton: Northamptonshire 311-3 v Middlesex

Good morning, folks! Im at the Oval, playing the role of sub teacher while the brilliant Tanya Aldred has a well-deserved breather.

As its my debut on this particular page, please go easy on me, send in as much helpful correspondence as you desire, and, most importantly, have a great time BTL. Id also love to know if youre somewhere in the shires taking in a game.

The headline from yesterday: well, weve got a decent game on here between Somerset and Surrey, but whats been going on at Edgbaston?! Durham with their stellar cast of Boland, Potts and Carse had a chastening day against Warwickshire, who put up 490-1 from 96 overs. Alex Davies remains unbeaten 226 from just 274 balls. Yikes.

Anywho, heres my tune for the day. Lets have some fun.

