Jade Groen named to the All-SoCon second team
Cullowhee, NC Sophomore women's tennis at Western Carolina Jade Green was named to the Second Team All-Southern Conference today by the league's head coaches ahead of the 2024 SoCon Women's Tennis Championship, which kicks off Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. All-SoCon second-team honors were awarded based on position.
Green, the reigning Southern Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Month for March, dominated the competition on the second court as she compiled a 15-2 record as a No. 2 seed. Green finished the season on a seven-game winning streak, highlighted by a 6–0 record in conference play. She was one of only two SoCon student-athletes to reach the total of 15 wins, with 13 of her wins coming in straight sets.
Green also led the Catamounts in wins on the doubles courts, compiling a 13-7 record during her 20 full doubles matches. The product from Zoetermeer started the season combined with Andrea Redondo with the Purple and Gold duo on their way to an 8-3 record on the third court before teaming up Madison Schwarz on the second track to end the season.
Groen was named to the SoCon All-Freshman team last season and was selected to the all-conference second team along with Andrea-Redondo. She is the first Catamount to earn a first- or second-team All-SoCon nod since Kata Foldeak was named first-team All-SoCon in 2021.
Jade Green and the Catamounts are back in action tomorrow morning when they take on the second-seeded Furman Paladins in the first round of the Southern Conference Tennis Championships in Chattanooga. Coverage of Thursday's opening round will be available via live stats with a link online at CatamountSports.com.
Full prices after the season
2024 Southern Conference Player of the Year
Sophia Markova, Sr., ETSU
2024 Southern Conference freshman
Maeve Thornton, Furman
2024 Southern Conference Coach of the Year
Ricky Rojas, ETSU
2024 Southern Conference Sportsmanship Award
Meredith Taylor, So., Samford
2024 All-Southern Conference Women's Tennis
First team
Singles
Sophia Markova, ETSU
Fernanda Carvajal, ETSU
Sara Snyder, Furman
Teodora Ristic, Mercer
Rozalie Dohnalova, Chattanooga
Breda Brennan, Wofford
Double
Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera, ETSU
Macy Hitchcock/Ellie Schulson, Furman
Sofia Markova/Alessandra Caceres, ETSU
Second team
Singles (by position)
No. 1 Alex Lopez, Samford
No. 2 Jade GreenWestern Carolinaa
No. 3 Daniela Rivera, ETSU
No. 4 Grace Thomas, Furman
No. 5 Alessandra Caceres, ETSU
No. 6 Marissa Pennings, Furman
Double
No. 1 Grace Agster/Lily Woods, Wofford
No. 2 Jess Dawson/Sara Snyder, Furman
No. 3 Maeve Thornton/Grace Thomas, Furman
All-freshman
Alessandra Caceres, ETSU
Jana Rovira, ETSU
Maeve Thornton, Furman
Macy Hitchcock, Furman
Madeleine Orlova, Chattanooga
Grace Agster, Wofford
