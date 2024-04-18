Jade Groen named to the All-SoCon second team





Cullowhee, NC Sophomore women's tennis at Western Carolina Jade Green was named to the Second Team All-Southern Conference today by the league's head coaches ahead of the 2024 SoCon Women's Tennis Championship, which kicks off Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee. All-SoCon second-team honors were awarded based on position. Green, the reigning Southern Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Month for March, dominated the competition on the second court as she compiled a 15-2 record as a No. 2 seed. Green finished the season on a seven-game winning streak, highlighted by a 6–0 record in conference play. She was one of only two SoCon student-athletes to reach the total of 15 wins, with 13 of her wins coming in straight sets. Green also led the Catamounts in wins on the doubles courts, compiling a 13-7 record during her 20 full doubles matches. The product from Zoetermeer started the season combined with Andrea Redondo with the Purple and Gold duo on their way to an 8-3 record on the third court before teaming up Madison Schwarz on the second track to end the season. Groen was named to the SoCon All-Freshman team last season and was selected to the all-conference second team along with Andrea-Redondo. She is the first Catamount to earn a first- or second-team All-SoCon nod since Kata Foldeak was named first-team All-SoCon in 2021. Jade Green and the Catamounts are back in action tomorrow morning when they take on the second-seeded Furman Paladins in the first round of the Southern Conference Tennis Championships in Chattanooga. Coverage of Thursday's opening round will be available via live stats with a link online at CatamountSports.com. Full prices after the season 2024 Southern Conference Player of the Year Sophia Markova, Sr., ETSU 2024 Southern Conference freshman Maeve Thornton, Furman 2024 Southern Conference Coach of the Year Ricky Rojas, ETSU 2024 Southern Conference Sportsmanship Award Meredith Taylor, So., Samford 2024 All-Southern Conference Women's Tennis First team Singles Sophia Markova, ETSU Fernanda Carvajal, ETSU Sara Snyder, Furman Teodora Ristic, Mercer Rozalie Dohnalova, Chattanooga Breda Brennan, Wofford Double Fernanda Carvajal/Daniela Rivera, ETSU Macy Hitchcock/Ellie Schulson, Furman Sofia Markova/Alessandra Caceres, ETSU Second team

Singles (by position) No. 1 Alex Lopez, Samford No. 2 Jade Green Western Carolinaa No. 3 Daniela Rivera, ETSU No. 4 Grace Thomas, Furman No. 5 Alessandra Caceres, ETSU No. 6 Marissa Pennings, Furman Double No. 1 Grace Agster/Lily Woods, Wofford No. 2 Jess Dawson/Sara Snyder, Furman No. 3 Maeve Thornton/Grace Thomas, Furman All-freshman Alessandra Caceres, ETSU Jana Rovira, ETSU Maeve Thornton, Furman Macy Hitchcock, Furman Madeleine Orlova, Chattanooga Grace Agster, Wofford

