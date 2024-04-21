Michigan State officially dedicates the Tom Izzo Football Building









Football

4/19/2024

EAST LANSING, Mich. Michigan State University officially dedicated the Tom Izzo Football Building on Friday evening with a ceremony in the Greg and Dawn Williams Lobby. The Tom Izzo Football Building, a 700,000-square-foot expansion and renovation of the Skandalaris Football Center and the Duffy Daugherty Football Building, is a state-of-the-art facility focused on a transformative player development experience through three primary areas: Performance with an extensive 19,000 square foot weight room, sports science room and multiple nutrition stations;

with an extensive 19,000 square foot weight room, sports science room and multiple nutrition stations; Rest and recovery with renovated athletic training spaces and recovery modalities;

with renovated athletic training spaces and recovery modalities; Improved social experience with a new player locker room, lounge and Nike Gear Lab. Gallery: (4/19/2024) Dedication of the Tom Izzo Football Building Construction on the project began in April 2022 and was substantially completed in December 2023; the final phase of the project, including a new team meeting room, was completed this month. The team moved into the new locker room last August ahead of preseason training camp. A new entrance to the facility on the south side welcomes players, staff and recruits through the Greg and Dawn Williams Lobby, featuring trophies honoring MSU's six National Championship teams and a dynamic 60-by-60-foot video wall. The Tom Izzo Football Building was made possible through the philanthropic support of donors to the Spartan Fund. Spartan alumnus Mat Ishbia made a $32 million commitment to MSU Athletics in February 2021, the largest monetary commitment in MSU history from an individual, and the majority of the gift ($20 million) was directed toward the new football facility. In November 2021, Greg and Dawn Williams announced a $10 million commitment for the Tom Izzo Football Building. These generous lead gifts served as a catalyst for the project. Speakers at Friday's dedication ceremony included Michigan Vice President/Director of Athletics Alan Haller, MSU Board of Trustees Chairman Dan Kelly, MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, MSU head football coach Jonathan Smith, Spartan junior defensive back Dillon Tatum Mat Ishbia and MSU head basketball coach Tom Izzo. Granger Construction was the construction manager for the Tom Izzo Football Building, with IDS (Integrated Design Solutions) providing architectural services and Jack Porter managing graphics, branding and displays.

