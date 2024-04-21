The first Italian luxury men's clothing brand, “CANALI”, has once again landed in Korea in partnership with…





Leading Italian luxury men's clothing brand “CANALI” has once again landed in Korea in partnership with leading Korean fashion company “Shinwon”. Previously, Canali entered the Korean market in 2015 and withdrew in 2020 due to the general recession in the fashion industry.

Canali is a brand that has built its quality and reputation as “100% Made in Italy” since its launch in 1934. It currently operates 190 boutiques and over 1,000 stores in over 100 countries around the world.

Recently, Maeil Business met with President Stefano Canali, who visited Korea to commemorate the entry into Korea and the opening of a pop-up store at the headquarters of Hyundai department store. “The current Korean fashion trend is affecting the world beyond Asia,” Canali said. “Success in Korea will be an important bridgehead for success in Asia.”

Canali is also famous as a brand favored by heads of state and celebrities. Former US President Barack Obama also gained popularity by wearing it during his inauguration ceremony. However, recently, lifestyle changes have significantly reduced the frequency of men wearing suits. In line with these changes, Canali has also introduced a variety of suit styles in its recent collection that reflect lifestyle.

“The concept of costume is evolving,” Canali said. “Today's suit is completely different from 10 years ago. It is no longer made only in its traditional classic form,” he said. He innovates to create clothes that are easy to wear every day while maintaining the luxury of Kanali, such as jackets using functional materials used in sportswear.

As he said, the Canali pop-up store offers a number of luxury casual items using high-quality fabrics as well as high-end suiting lines made from high-quality materials.

He said: “Quiet luxury is the trend these days, and I don’t agree with that. This is because I think the word “calm” is too dynamic. Canali’s quest is “whispered luxury”. I hope it will be subtly revealed. as a luxury item,” he said.

He asked why he chose his partner identity to enter Korea. “Shinwon is a company that is more than 50 years old, and it has as deep a know-how in the fashion industry as the heritage accumulated over half a century,” Canali said. “We also greatly appreciated Shinwon’s ability to leverage a wide range of distribution channels.”

He said: “As we reintroduce Canali to Korean consumers after a long time, we plan to establish our position in Korea with excellent quality products that will attract customers' attention. » Canali will open its official Korean store with Shinwon in the second half of the year. President Stefano Canali Born in Milan, Italy, in 1972 Bachelor of Business Administration from Bocconi University in 1996 Joined Canali in 1998 2008~ CEO

[Reporter Kim Hyo-hye]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mk.co.kr/en/business/10995887 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos