Jets whiteout celebrations bring out emotions for longtime Winnipeg fans

Amid a sea of ​​white sweaters, painted faces, overalls and even polar bear costumes, Michal Grajewski stood with his family in front of the Dale Hawerchuk statue in downtown Winnipeg and enjoyed a magical moment.

“I feel everything at once,” Grajewski said as the Whiteout Street Party kicked off Sunday at the Canada Life Center.

My father is no longer with us and I'm sad about that because I miss being with him and taking him to the game. But now I'm a dad and I'm taking my son to his first whiteout. It's weird having all of this at once and I'm so excited for him to experience it for the first time.

Michal, his wife Katherine and their son Lawrence, decked out in their Jets jerseys, were just some of the people who felt strong emotions and pride as their Winnipeg Jets prepared to take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first game of the play- offs from the Stanley Cup.

They expected more than 15,000 fans in the arena, and another 5,000 at the Party in the Plaza on True North Square and the Whiteout Street Party on Donald Street.

The whiteouts are really cool because everyone is proud to be from Winnipeg and it's a great opportunity for everyone to rally around our hockey team and show our pride for the team and for the city and the province, said Grajewski . The energy in the building right before the game starts, oh man, it's electric. You could reach out and almost grab it.

The tradition of the whiteout for playoff hockey games dates back to 1987, when the original Winnipeg Jets squared off in a series against the Calgary Flames.