Jets whiteout celebrations bring out emotions for longtime Winnipeg fans

Article content
Amid a sea of white sweaters, painted faces, overalls and even polar bear costumes, Michal Grajewski stood with his family in front of the Dale Hawerchuk statue in downtown Winnipeg and enjoyed a magical moment.
Amid a sea of white sweaters, painted faces, overalls and even polar bear costumes, Michal Grajewski stood with his family in front of the Dale Hawerchuk statue in downtown Winnipeg and enjoyed a magical moment.
Advertisement 2
Article content
“I feel everything at once,” Grajewski said as the Whiteout Street Party kicked off Sunday at the Canada Life Center.
Article content
My father is no longer with us and I'm sad about that because I miss being with him and taking him to the game. But now I'm a dad and I'm taking my son to his first whiteout. It's weird having all of this at once and I'm so excited for him to experience it for the first time.
Michal, his wife Katherine and their son Lawrence, decked out in their Jets jerseys, were just some of the people who felt strong emotions and pride as their Winnipeg Jets prepared to take on the Colorado Avalanche in the first game of the play- offs from the Stanley Cup.
They expected more than 15,000 fans in the arena, and another 5,000 at the Party in the Plaza on True North Square and the Whiteout Street Party on Donald Street.
The whiteouts are really cool because everyone is proud to be from Winnipeg and it's a great opportunity for everyone to rally around our hockey team and show our pride for the team and for the city and the province, said Grajewski . The energy in the building right before the game starts, oh man, it's electric. You could reach out and almost grab it.
The tradition of the whiteout for playoff hockey games dates back to 1987, when the original Winnipeg Jets squared off in a series against the Calgary Flames.
Article content
Advertisement 3
Article content
Since then, it has taken on a life of its own, with the Jets 2.0 making postseason appearances in 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2024.
I've been going there since the Jets Whiteouts 1.0, the original one, Dean Speechley said. We commented on what a beautiful day it is for this and hopefully we'll have a big run here so we can have many more of them.
For some people the whole experience is almost overwhelming.
Charlene Turcotte, a season ticket holder dressed in a polar bear costume, said this is something she wouldn't miss for the world.
They had a good time, she said. It's very emotional. We get so excited. We want to support our team and Winnipeg and I just enjoy being here. I love everything.
Advertisement 4
Article content
We live for this. All our children play hockey. Hockey is life in Winnipeg. It's better than anything you'll ever experience. Even if you don't have tickets to the game, it's still worth it to be here with people who all have the same passion as you and to just celebrate. It's part of being a Winnipegger.
Recommended by Editorial
'Hungiest I've ever seen': Jets take fuel from doubters, whiteout, in Game 1 vs Avs
'We have something to prove': Jets hope to atone as bad taste lingers
Ben Bruinooge, who wore full overalls while sipping a cold one with friends at True North Square, said the whiteout connects Winnipeg's past hockey era to the current one.
It's an important Winnipeg tradition and I'm glad the new Jets have all these traditions, Bruinooge said.
Advertisement 5
Article content
The whiteout, the team name, everything. Very well done.
Speechley wore one of the more interesting white shirts at the party. The words Spittin Chiclets were printed several times on the back, referencing the Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonnette podcast that has caused some controversy over the Jets in recent months.
Both hosts are former NHL players, and Whitney caused a stir when he said an anonymous current NHL player told him the Jets are the biggest cheats in the league.
However, (Bissonnette) will get the Jets through this round, so I'm good with that, Speechley said. The rest of the boys can go you know where.
After this series, everyone is jumping on the bandwagon.
X.com/Ted_Wyman
Article content
|
Sources
2/ https://winnipegsun.com/sports/hockey/nhl/winnipeg-jets/jets-whiteout-parties-bring-out-emotions-in-long-time-winnipeg-hockey-fans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]