



FLOKI now listed on Europe's leading Neobank Revolut FLOKI now listed on Europe's leading Neobank Revolut PR Newswire LONDON, April 23, 2024 Europe's leading Fintech platform gives 40 million users access to emerging cryptocurrency LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant expansion of its cryptocurrency portfolio, Revolut, a leader in the European neobanking sector, has added the FLOKI token to its platform. This move opens up opportunities for more than 40 million users in more than 150 countries to interact with the FLOKI cryptocurrency using major fiat currencies such as the British Pound, the Euro and the US Dollar. The integration of FLOKI into Revolut's trading platform is part of the token's broader strategy to grow its global footprint. This listing is expected to improve FLOKI's accessibility, potentially increasing its adoption among Revolut's significant user base. FLOKI has been making headlines lately not only for its new listing but also for trending on social media platform X where it has attracted a lot of attention. The cryptocurrency's visibility was further increased earlier this year when it was named the official cryptocurrency partner for the World Table Tennis Championships in South Korea. In addition to these promotional efforts, FLOKI has focused on expanding usability and integration into everyday commerce. It recently announced integration with Binance Pay, allowing merchants to accept FLOKI as payment, further strengthening its usefulness in real-world transactions. In addition, last month FLOKI partnered with Carbon Browser, a fast-growing Web3 browser with more than seven million downloads. This partnership aims to leverage Carbon Browser's daily active user base of approximately 62,500 to increase awareness and usage of the FLOKI token. About FLOKI: FLOKI, also called the 'people's cryptocurrency', is not only a utility token, but also an important part of the Floki ecosystem. With a vision to be the most recognized and widely used cryptocurrency worldwide, FLOKI focuses on utility, community engagement, philanthropy and robust marketing initiatives. Currently, the token has over 460,000 holders and has gained global brand recognition through several strategic partnerships. Press contact:

Floki

001 786-402-1064

[email protected]

https://floki.com/ View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/floki-now-listed-on-europes-leading-neobank-revolut-302125119.html SOURCE FLOKI



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/pr-newswire/20240423ph95533/floki-now-listed-on-europes-leading-neobank-revolut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos