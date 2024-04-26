2024 NFL Draft: Round 1 Live Fantasy Football Analysis

As the 2024 NFL draft plays out, our ESPN Fantasy Football trio of Liz Loza, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay will provide analysis of every skill position player selected in the first three rounds, as well as a first look at their projections for their rookie season. .

Will top quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye make as much noise in their first journey through the league as CJ Stroud did last season? Will Marvin Harrison Jr. make the biggest impact of this deep wide receiver class, or will Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze put up better numbers in Year 1? Could Brock Bowers match the impact Sam LaPorta had last season?

Round 1

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 324 of 497, 3,391 yards, 20 TD, 13 INT;

62 carries, 312 yards, 3 TD (15 games)

Williams is a natural creator with the ability to produce difference-making plays and has the dual-threat qualities to log viable fantasy numbers as a rookie. Keeping him on track as a pocket thrower will be a priority in Chicago, but with a proven pair of veteran pass catchers (DJ Moore and Keenan Allen) and dynamic rookie Rome Odunze (ninth overall), Williams has the highest ceiling of any player. quarterback in the class of 2024. He should be drafted as a high-end QB2, providing immediate returns in superflex formats. — Bowen

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 320 of 515, 3,447 yards, 15 TD, 14 INT;

106 carries, 578 yards, 5 TD (15 games)

Daniels' throwing attributes are no different in terms of playing style than Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and are a great fit for Kliff Kingsbury's offense. Expect the Commanders' new offensive coordinator to employ plenty of spread passing elements, which should help the 23-year-old's transition to the pros. With Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson leading the receiving corps and a solid run game available to build a rhythm, Daniels finds himself in a sneaky-productive situation. Add in his elite rushing instincts, and the rookie could thrive as a QB2 in superflex formats as early as Year 1. — Danger

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 325 of 511, 3,361 yards, 16 TD, 13 INT;

66 carries, 330 yards, 2 TD (15 games)

With a 6-foot-4 frame and 223 pounds, Maye has the physical tools to create fantasy production in his rookie season. He is a speedy thrower who can attack all three levels of the field, and he has the ability to post rushing totals on designed carries and scramble attempts. The Patriots signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett this offseason, so a camp battle is looming this summer. However, if Maye wins the starting job, he will add value to super-flex formats as an upside QB2. — Bowen

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 82 receptions, 1,115 yards, 5 TD (15 games)

A polished playmaker with a Hall of Fame father, Harrison is perhaps the most professional player in this year's draft class regardless of position. Kyler Murray may not be the most consistent passer in the NFL, but he has proven the ability to back up a top-15 fantasy producer at the position (DeAndre Hopkins was a top-15 WR in fantasy points per game in all three of his seasons like a cardinal). Harrison should easily emerge as Murray's primary option, likely flirting with double-digit goals on a weekly basis and making him a priority rookie in terms of redrafts and dynasties. — Danger

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 75 receptions, 982 yards, 5 TD (15 games)

Nabers is an explosive receiver. He can stretch the defense vertically from slot or boundary alignments, with the physical catch-and-run qualities he can create in open grass. In New York, Nabers will be presented as a three-tier target under Brian Daboll. The Giants will need to see a higher level of play from quarterback Daniel Jones this season, but there is no doubt about Nabers' ability to take the passing game to the next level. He should be drafted as a WR3, with the potential to produce lower WR2 numbers as a rookie. — Bowen

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 42 of 65, 451 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT; 6 carries, 21 yards, 0 TD (2 starts)

Penix is ​​a rhythm pocket passer who is accurate at the second and third levels of the field. He can also control the ball with speed. Just look at the tape of the Sugar Bowl victory over Texas. He was called in. Penix is ​​a good fit for an Atlanta offense with more play-action elements. He has the pocket mobility to reset his throwing window or attack the edges of bootlegs. However, with the Falcons signing veteran Kirk Cousins ​​this offseason, Penix's fantasy value is limited to dynasty only. — Bowen

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 55 receptions, 739 yards, 4 TD (15 games)

A former track standout with a 6-foot-4 frame and 212 pounds, Odunze has the size and speed to win on the outside at the next level. Utilizing route knowledge and a catch radius in the 97th percentile, the Washington product complements the Bears' receiving corps, working opposite DJ Moore and complementing Keenan Allen in the slot. Given the crowded WR room and the presence of a rookie QB, Odunze will likely start slow but could flirt with 60 grabs by the end of his first pro campaign. — Danger

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 327 of 516, 3,535 yards, 19 TD, 13 INT; 45 carries, 197 yards, 2 TD (14 starts)

McCarthy fits into Kevin O'Connell's offense as a ball distributor who can produce defined, play-action throws. McCarthy has quality pocket movement to work in tight spaces and the ability to make second-reaction throws. He can create these for himself as a runner or thrower. With the Vikings signing veteran Sam Darnold this offseason, McCarthy will have to earn that No. 1 job in camp. If he is the starter this season, McCarthy will have a lower QB2 value in deeper, superflex formats. — Bowen

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 307 of 486, 3,076 yards, 16 TD, 15 INT; 47 carries, 154 yards, 1 TD (14 starts)

Nix broke out after transferring from Auburn to Oregon. As Duck, he showed amazing improvisational instincts, often off-platform. His style of play is exciting, but the pace of the NFL can lead to questionable decision-making, especially when throwing deep, an area where Nix struggled in college. He has a real chance to win the starting gig in Denver, and his ability to extend the play with his legs could improve fantasy stats, but he's likely nothing more than a streaming option in 2QB and superflex leagues heading into 2024 . — Danger

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 56 receptions, 651 yards, 4 TD (15 games)

Bowers is the undisputed best tight end prospect in the class of 2024. He has the ability to run routes to discover safeties and linebackers and the ability to stretch the seams. In addition, he is a skilled and robust mover after the catch. While the Raiders drafted TE Michael Mayer in the second round last year, Bowers is the Raiders tight end you want to select in fantasy. He will be a fringe TE1 as a rookie with the ability to produce breakout games. — Bowen

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 57 receptions, 756 yards, 4 TD (15 games)

Thomas thrived as a consistent playmaker on the field at LSU, leading the FBS with 17 receiving TDs in 2023. Thomas uses his speed (4.33 seconds 40-yard dash) and length (6-foot-4) to shine as a fluid route runner with an incredible catch radius (98th percentile). His arrival in Jacksonville marks a departure for Zay Jones. Assuming Thomas replaces Jones as the Jaguars' top vertical threat, the rookie could have a boom period for fantasy managers, especially as a flex option. — Danger

Mike Clay's projection for 2024: 44 receptions, 582 yards, 5 TD (15 games)

Worthy is an electric mover with a ridiculous 4.21 speed and can stretch defenses vertically or run out of coverage on crossers and over routes. And in Andy Reid's heavily planned passing game, Worthy can serve as a multi-level target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs now have some depth in the wide receiver room, and Travis Kelce remains the top target in the route tree. However, given Worthy's speed and big play options, he should be drafted as a WR3, with potentially more upside in non-PPR formats. — Bowen