Syracuse Orange football recruiting: Orange is listed as one of four schools off to a strong start in 2026





We're still a few months away from the early signing date for the class of 2025, but Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange are getting notice for the class of 2026. ESPN was noted last week four schools had an early warm start in the 2026 football recruiting cycle and the Syracuse Orange were co-listed State of Florida, State of Ohio and USC. I know we're all used to the Dutch being in such lofty rankings, but here's what ESPN's Craig Haubert had to say: Fran Brown has wasted little time improving and accelerating Syracuse's recruiting since being hired from Georgia in late November. The Dutch finished the 2024 cycle strongly, currently have a top-15 class for 2025 and are off to a good start in 2026. Demetres Samuel was a nice early evaluation and pick up from Florida. The ESPN Junior 300 corner performed well at the UA Next Miami camp in March, showing good explosiveness and speed. On film he shows an aggressive playing style. Syracuse remained active in Florida's fertile recruiting ground, landing as a defenseman Izaia Williams. He is a linebacker prospect who has shown good movement skills during testing. He is a sudden and physical player on film and brings very good tools to work with. Williams can be a productive player when locked down. Yes, it's a long way from where these players could put pen to paper and make the commitment binding, but it's another sign that Brown and his staff are making an impact with a different caliber of recruit. Can they stop the SEC schools for these players? What do early commitments of this size mean for the coaches looking to build the class? Can Syracuse fans find a healthy balance between impending doom and irrational hysteria? While the Class of 2025 is heavily focused on the Northeast at the moment, getting two big early commitments from Florida means the Orange won't be afraid to take on college football's heavyweights. This certainly promises to be a fun summer.

