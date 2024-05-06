Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah among star BJP activists in Delhi





The name of Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently quit as Congress chief in Delhi, also figures in the list of 40 star activists released by Arun Singh, the national general secretary of the BJP. Lovely joined the BJP on May 4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan's Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini are also doing part of the star activists. The list also includes incumbent MLAs who were denied the party ticket this time, Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir. The other star campaigners are Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani and Arjun Ram Meghawal. Incumbent MP Hema Malini, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajasthan's Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and Bihar's Samrat Chaudhary will also be the BJP's star campaigners in the capital. Senior leaders Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta, Satish Updahyay, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and party Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai are also doing part of those who will speak at public meetings in Delhi. The BJP is contesting all seven Lok Sabha seats and is pitted against the AAP-Congress grouping in Delhi. The AAP is contesting in East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West from Delhi and Chandni Chowk. The application process ended on Monday. Applications will be reviewed on Tuesday and the deadline for withdrawing applications is May 9. Delhi will go to polls on May 25. Published May 6, 2024, 4:01 p.m. EAST

