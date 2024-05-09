SCV Cricket Academy celebrates first tournament





The Santa Clarita Valley Cricket Academy held its awards ceremony in Central Park on Sunday afternoon, celebrating the end of the organization's first-ever Youth Cricket Tournament. The event's final matches were held earlier in the day. Each of you has shown exceptional talent, determination and teamwork during this tournament, SCVCA President and CEO Subhash Ravisankar told the young players during his opening address. Your hard work and dedication to the game are inspiring. As we gather here today to celebrate the achievements of our aspiring cricketers, we must not forget the values ​​that cricket teaches us, he continued. Discipline, resilience and fair play. These are not just skills on the cricket field, but life lessons. Ravisankar also thanked the athletes' parents, coaches, volunteers and city officials, paying special attention to their support when bad weather interrupted their schedule earlier this year. So many times we had rain stop us, Ravisankar said. We came here, drew the lines and marked it, and the next day it rained and we had to cancel it. And actually, I would like to thank the city officials for working closely with me when I had to cancel. They just supported us. Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth was a featured guest at the ceremony and had the opportunity to speak after Ravisankar. He told the athletes how his experience in athletics taught him important skills that have helped him throughout his life, including during his political career. The first time I ran for office here in Santa Clarita, I actually lost, and if it weren't for my athletic background and understanding that sometimes losing is part of the game, I probably wouldn't be here, Smyth said. After losing that first time, I could very easily have said, “That was really unpleasant, and I don't like losing, so I'm going to quit.” I'm going to do something else. Smyth added that he hopes the young cricketers will continue to play the sport and serve as an inspiration to other children in the community who want to take part in athletics. If you look at our community, we have Olympic athletes, professional athletes in all kinds of different sports. And maybe that's not you, but you're laying the foundation for other children. They would come out of Santa Clarita Academy and could play at a higher level. The recipients of the SCVCA awards are as follows: U11 (11 years and under) Winners: Irvine Southern California Youth Cricket Academy.

Runners-up: Woodley Tigers.

Best hitter: Aarav Arora (Irvine SCYCA).

Best bowler: Sheraz Riyaz (Woodley Tigers).

Best Fielder: Bhumika Havinash (Santa Clarita Wolves).

Best wicketkeeper: Zaid Malik (Woodley Tigers).

Best all-rounder: Aryan Arora (Irvine SCYCA). U13 (12 to 13 years) Winners: Irvine SCYCA.

Second place: Buena Park Southern California Cricket Association Youth.

Best hitter: Krishang Parmar (Santa Clarita Wolves).

Best bowler: Kian Sahasrabudhe (Irvine SCYCA).

Best Fielder: Shritan Reddy Yelal (Irvine SCYCA).

Best wicketkeeper: Ahan Sharma (Irvine SCYCA).

Best all-rounder: Ankit Narsina (Buena Park SCCAY).

