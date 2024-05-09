Central Texas woman continues Dress a Day in May movement to help empower other women





WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A Central Texas woman wears one dress a day this May for the 14th year in a row. Autumn Outlaw started the movement in May 2011 with just a handful of friends and now hundreds of people across the country have joined. The idea is to help women have a place to wear dresses hanging in their closets and, in doing so, empower them by boosting their self-confidence. Over the last 14 years, we've grown a Facebook group of about 400 women participating, Autumn said. The women all take photos every day in their dresses and post them online. The group has a blog, a Facebook page and Instagram. Outlaw says it's been fun creating a community of women not only from Waco but from across the United States. “I have friends who join us for a year, then they take a few years off and then come back,” she said. Seven years ago, Autumn added to her mission by wearing only dresses purchased from The Clothesline, a boutique offering gently worn women's clothing and accessories. Proceeds from this store benefit Mission Waco, a nonprofit organization that helps the poor and marginalized in Central Texas. I decided, after a few years of wearing a dress every day and sharing photos, that I really wanted to have a mission behind what I was doing, Autumn said. Autumn said she looked forward to Dress A Day In May all year and was grateful for the community it created. It's been really fun to see this movement grow and allow women to dress up, for no reason, just because they want to, she said. Copyright 2024 KWTX. All rights reserved.

