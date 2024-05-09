Yanmar America continues sponsorship of Tryon International2024 NewsYANMAR USA





Mill Spring, NC (May 8, 2024) Yanmar America is excited to announce its sponsorship of Tryon International for the remainder of the 2024 event season, beginning with the Three-Day Tryon International Event presented by Yanmar, May 8-12 in Mill Spring, NC. This prestigious event highlights top level horse talent at various levels of competition including CCI 1*-S, CCI 2*-S, CCI 3*-S, CCI 4*-S, CCI 2*- L, CCI 3*-L, and CCI 4*-L. As an Official Sponsor of Tryon International, Yanmars' support underlines its commitment to the equestrian community and the Federation of Equestrian International (FEI) 2024 calendar. Widely known for its tractors, UTVs and industrial equipment tailored to rural communities, Yanmar will provide its powerful Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) to help during the competition week. These reliable vehicles will transport officials and spectators between the various racing areas, ensuring smooth operation throughout the event. Yanmar will also contribute additional vehicles to facilitate transportation and operations during the competition season. “We are proud to continue our support of equestrian competition at Tryon International this season,” said Jon Richardson, Yanmar America Rural Lifestyle Division Director. This partnership underscores our commitment to quality equipment, equine excellence and the rural lifestyle community. We look forward to an exciting season of events and the opportunity to showcase our versatile equipment in action.” Tryon International is excited to join forces with Yanmar America as the title sponsor of the 2024 Eventing Series, said Lynn Penny, Director of Business Development, Tryon International. This partnership represents a shared commitment to exceptional performance, quality and innovation, and the pursuit of equine excellence. We are proud to represent the Yanmar brand on our property as our preferred UTV provider!” Future events where Yanmar America and Tryon International will partner in 2024 include The Fork Horse Trials, September 12-15, and the Tryon International Fall Three Day Event, October 31-November 3.

About Yanmar America Corporation Yanmar America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. Yanmar was established in 1912 and in 1933 became the first manufacturer in the world to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, Yanmar is a recognized leader in the design and manufacture of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel equipment, as well as gas engine-based power systems. Yanmar America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103. For more information, please visit yanmar.com/us.

About Tryon International Equestrian Center (Tryon International) Tryon International is the ultimate destination for anyone who loves horses, the outdoors and an active lifestyle. The 1,600-acre complex offers first-class facilities for equestrian events of all levels and disciplines, located in the Blue Ridge foothills of Mill Spring, NC. Various on-site restaurants, a variety of shops, relaxing accommodations, family entertainment and more make Tryon International an ideal destination, any time of the year. For more information, please visit www.resort.tryon.com/events.

