Panthers advance to take on Rangers; Maple Leafs hire Berube

Boston Gustav Forsling scored the decisive goal on a rebound with 1:33 left, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots for the Florida Panthers to beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Friday night and win their second-round playoff series in six games .

The Panthers qualified for the Eastern Conference Finals, where they faced the New York Rangers. Game 1 is Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers and also set up the match winner when his shot was deflected into the left side of the net. Forsling came in and defeated Jeremy Swayman. The Panthers, who also knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs after their record-breaking regular season last year, won all three games in Boston.

Swayman stopped 26 shots for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha scored to give Boston a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but they couldn't beat Bobrovsky again.

The Bruins got captain Brad Marchand back after he missed two games with an injury believed to be a concussion. The longest-serving member of the roster received a big ovation during the introductions, but played no role in the score.

Boston took the lead with a minute left in the first period when Jake DeBrusk made a backhanded pass to Zacha to send him on a breakaway. Brandon Carlo also helped by squashing Carter Verhaeghe at the blue line to prevent him from chasing the puck.

But Florida tied the score with seven minutes left in the second, after a scramble in front of the Boston net that left DeBrusk on the ice. Lundell dove into the slot and swept the puck past Swayman.

Maple Leafs hire Berube as coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their coach on Friday, bringing in someone with Stanley Cup-winning experience to try to help the storied franchise end the NHL's longest championship drought.

Berube coached the St. Louis Blues to the Cup in 2019. The Maple Leafs haven't won since 1967, when the league had just six teams.

Toronto president Brendan Shanahan and general manager Brad Treliving moved quickly to hire Berube to replace Sheldon Keefe, who was fired after another early exit in the playoffs. The Leafs lost in the first round for the fourth time in five years under Keefe, a stretch in which they won just one series.

Berube, 58, led the Blues to the playoffs five times in seven seasons, winning five series. The Blues, who promoted Berube midseason en route to winning the only title in franchise history, fired him in December. He has done TV work at TNT in the United States.

Toronto is the third NHL head coaching job for the Calahoo, Alberta, including two seasons with Philadelphia (2013-15). He is the third coach for the Maple Leafs since the team assembled its core group of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares, following Keefe and Mike Babcock.

Berube, affectionately known as Chief because he was of First Nations descent, moved into coaching after playing 1,143 games in the league from 1987 to 2003. That included half a season with the Leafs in 1991-92 before being dealt to Calgary in the nine-player. trade that sent Doug Gilmour to Toronto.

The team posted photos on social media of Berube in a Toronto uniform with the message: Welcome back coach. He will be introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Oilers think 'game by game'

The Edmonton Oilers have been here before, returning home with their season on the line.

This time they hope for a different result.

Last year, the Oilers fell behind 3-2 to Vegas before returning to Edmonton for Game 6. The Golden Knights closed the series with a 5-2 win in that game and went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers once again find themselves in a must-win situation after a 3-2 loss to Vancouver in Game 6 of their Stanley second-round playoff series. The Canucks hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven matchup and can advance to the Western Conference finals with a win in Saturday's Game 6 (8 p.m. EDT, ESPN) in Edmonton.

You just have to take it one game at a time, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. We have to go home and win one game at home. That's all we have to do.

Limiting the production of Edmonton captain Connor McDavid has been the key to Vancouver's success throughout the series.

McDavid didn't have a point in Games 3 or 5, and was held without a shot on net in Game 1, the only time that happened in his 59 career playoff games.

Despite the extra attention, McDavid has scored one goal and five assists in the series, part of the 18 points he has in 10 playoff games this year.

The task of taming the elite center has largely fallen on a line centered on Canucks forward JT Miller, who said balancing respect for McDavid's skill with aggression has been key.

“Without being disrespectful, I thought we gave Connor a little too much respect the last few games, playing to not get scored on a little bit and when you do that it just gives him more time with the puck,” said Miller, who scored the winning goal in the final minute of Game 5.

However, McDavid and Draisaitl have been known to step up at crucial moments, and both know they will be up again on Saturday.

Draisaitl has a point streak that spans all 10 of Edmonton's playoff games this season and leads the league in playoff scoring with 21 points, including three goals and eight assists against Vancouver.

That's what we're paid to do, to go the extra mile in big moments, he said.

Who else is on the roster could be on the move, Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch hinted Friday. The coaching staff is looking at whether to add new legs to help the team, he said.

“I think there are adjustments, whether that's the lines, a new body or two coming in,” Knoblauch said. Again, that's assessing things carefully and making that decision (Saturday).

There is also a question mark looming over who will start in net for the Oilers.

Stuart Skinner was in goal for the first two games of the series, but was replaced for the third period of Game 3 after allowing four goals on 15 shots.

Calvin Pickard came in, making his NHL playoff debut at age 32, and now has a 1-1 postseason record with a 2.21 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage.

(Pickard) was great in the two games he (started) and gave us a chance to win both games, Knoblauch said. We slept on (the decision) and will meet today and then make that decision and decide who will play (on Saturday).

