Sports
2024 Division II Men's Tennis ITA National Awards
Wilson ITA coach of the year
Mark drilling | Azusa Pacific Ocean University
Bohren led the Cougars to their best regular season in program history as Azusa Pacific went undefeated for the first time in program history with a 19-0 record. The undefeated season earned the Cougars the No. 1 seed at the PacWest Tournament, where Azusa Pacific won its third consecutive conference title. Under Bohren's leadership, the Cougars this season had Elias Emilio Walter named PacWest Player of the Year, Soeren Grandke the Freshman of the Year, and the Cougars had two athletes named All-PacWest First Team in both singles and doubles.
ITA Assistant Coach of the Year
Vinicius Oliveira | Midwestern State University
Vinicius Oliveira has done an excellent job transitioning from Our Lady of the Lake to Graduate Assistant for the MSU-Texas Men's Tennis Program. He has currently coached this team to No. 18 in the nation (and as high as No. 14). The team is currently 14-9 (6-8 vs. Nationally Ranked Opponents) and went 7-1 this season as the Co-Lone Star Conference Champions. Vinicius has been in charge of so many items for this program, both on and off the field (Team GPA is currently 3.58 and they have completed 268 hours of community service this year).
ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership and sportsmanship
Charlie Putrino III | Rollins College
Charlie Putrino III's accomplishments are numerous, but his leadership skills and selfless attitude are even more abundant. Charlie battled back from a torn labrum in his hip during the 2021-2022 season. Charlie refused to leave the season, saying, “If it helps the team culture to have me there, I'll play.” He was determined then to do whatever he could to help the team, even if it meant personal suffering, and that's no different now. Charlie played on yet another torn labrum in his other hip this year. Charlie's accomplishments include serving as captain of the men's tennis team for two years, president of his graduate school class, vice president of the School of Crummer Finance Organization, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, and a Graduate GPA of 3.99 at the Rollins Crummer School, the No. 1 ranked MBA program in the South. He was the president of his graduate school class and graduated magna cum laude.
ITA Rookie of the Year
Alex Benichou Blanchard | Mississippi College
Alex Benichou Blanchard rose to No. 3 in the ITA national rankings during his freshman season at Mississippi College. He compiled an overall record of 18-5 and was the GSC Rookie and Player of the Year. Alex exhibits outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, evidenced by the fact that he has gone to every women's game and is always the first player to practice and the last to leave.
ITA most improved player
Esunge Ndumbe | Ferris stands University
Esunge Ndumbe joined the Ferris State Men's Tennis team in January 2023. Last year he played #6 singles, but this year he came in ready to play higher and has shown why. He started the season at #3, but quickly moved up to #1 in singles, with a record of 20-6 in singles and 14-8 in doubles, with 4 of his 6 losses against Top 20 nationally ranked players and 2 of his wins were over the Top 10 nationally ranked players. Complementing his improvements, he won his #1 singles match in the conference tournament against the #5 ranked singles player in the country. All this while being a great young man who is the most dedicated student-athlete to campus and community service.
ITA Senior Player of the Year
Tom Zeuch | University of Indianapolis
Tom Zeuch had a great season this year. Last autumn he came second during the ITA Cup in Rome. He became the No. 1 player in the country and stayed there all spring. With partner Mathieu Derrache, Tom reached the #1 position in doubles. Tom has been nothing but a force for the UIndy Men's Tennis program and has been the flagship of UIndy Tennis with his athleticism and character. Tom is graduating with a Masters in Sports Management.
ITA player to watch
Baptiste Mercier | Flagler College
Baptiste Mercier won 30-9 in singles, 15-3 in doubles, and 23-5 in doubles, 13-2 in doubles. He won the ITA Cup in singles and was a finalist at the ITA Regionals in singles. He was ranked No. 9 nationally in singles and 46 nationally in doubles. Mercier was the No. 1 player in the region in singles this season, beating opponents such as Tom Zeuch, Takeshi Taco, Chris Fok-Kow, Esunge Ndumbe and Germano Setti.
|
Sources
2/ https://wearecollegetennis.com/2024/05/21/2024-division-ii-mens-tennis-ita-national-awards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 2024 Division II Men's Tennis ITA National Awards
- Kelly Osbourne slams former Fashion Police costar Giuliana Rancic
- Amtrak Borealis launched, connecting Chicago and Twin Cities – NBC Chicago
- Our economic ties with Romania constitute the driving force of our bilateral relations
- US News: Colorado Springs and Boulder in the top 10 best places to live
- President Jokowi highlights BPKP's important role in protecting sustainable development
- Clinton HS Football must forfeit all wins for an ineligible player
- Sean Diddy Combs accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit filed by former MTV Model Mission winner
- Traffic alert in Delhi! Avoid THESE routes for PM Modi's election rally in Dwarka today. View the full review here
- Passenger describes 'screaming' on London-Singapore flight turbulence. #SingaporeAirlines #BBCNews
- ChatGPT, Meet XiGPT: China Unveils New AI Model That Expresses Xi Jinping's Thoughts and Lays Out Official Party Line
- Nicole Bearne has joined the Motorsport UK board.