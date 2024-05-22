Boxing Day, women's tests in limbo amid standoff with Allan's government





Cricket Australia has sought to maximize the value of its men's Test matches following a flat television deal early last year, when Fox Sports paid more and Channel Seven paid less of a $1.5 billion deal over seven years. Loading This has led to Cricket Australia attempting to create competitive excitement around Test match scheduling when little exists, especially around the iconic Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney. While each agreement with the various state governments is different, many revolve around reducing costs and increasing promotion with the certainty of a six-year time frame. The NSW Government has agreed to provide around $1 million in annual support around the SCG test, reducing costs in areas such as policing, traffic control and security, while agreeing to increase promotion of the event. As this masthead revealed in MarchThe big winners are Western Australia, which will host the first Test in Perth, and South Australia, with the pre-Christmas Test to be played in Adelaide during the six years of the agreement. A Victorian Government spokesperson described the Boxing Day Test as a Victorian institution. This iconic match has attracted hundreds of thousands of cricket fans to the G for decades, the spokesperson said. As the Southern Hemisphere's largest stadium in the heart of the city, the MCG presents the Test and the sport of cricket more widely than any other venue. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Cricket Australia and the Melbourne Cricket Club during the Boxing Day Test and the upcoming summer of cricket. Loading There is fear in cricket circles around the Victorian government, which is taking the Boxing Day Test for granted given the huge support given to the AFL, especially around the grand final. The Allan government is facing a debt crisis, with net debt expected to rise to $187.8 billion by June 2028, causing delays in services and infrastructure projects. In 2018, the Victorian Government announced $500 million for the redevelopment of the MCG, Marvel Stadium and local football infrastructure, in return for a guarantee that the AFL Grand Final will remain at the MCG for 50 years. The $225 million redevelopment of the Marvel Stadium was completed last month, while the redevelopment of the MCG will take place over four years. Cricket Australia has already announced the schedule for next season, with India touring for their first five-Test series in more than 30 years. This also included the women's schedule. Australia's Kim Garth celebrates a wicket with Alyssa Healy in last year's Test against England. Credit: Getty Images The Ashes women's pink-ball Test will be the first women's Test to be played at the MCG since 1949, and will be the second day-night Test between the women of Australia and England, following the North Sydney pink-ball match Oval in 2017. It would also mark the first visit to the birthplace of Test cricket for the Australian women's team since they defeated India in front of 86,174 fans in the 2020 Twenty20 World Cup final.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/boxing-day-women-s-tests-in-limbo-amid-stand-off-with-allan-government-20240522-p5jfrc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos