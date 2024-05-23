First ticket punched for Wildcats at NCAA West First Round Championships





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arizona Track & Field opened the NCAA West First Round Championships on Wednesday at John McDonnell Field in Arkansas. Day one of the competition included men's events only, with one Wildcat, Lord Jonathan Sims finished in the top 12 and punched his ticket to the final NCAA Championships in June. TICKETS PASSED

Lord Jonathan Sims Men's long jump FIELD HIGHLIGHTS

Lord Jonathan Sims was the first Wildcat to punch his ticket to Eugene, Oregon, for the NCAA championships with his ninth-place finish in the men's long jump. Sims' best jump on the day of 25-4.75 (7.74m) came on his final attempt and catapulted him into the top 12 to qualify for the finals. It will be the sophomore's first appearance at the NCAA Championships. Sims, who won the triple jump at the Pac-12 Championships, will also compete in the triple jump on Friday. Reinaldo Rodrigues recorded a jump of 25-1.25 (7.65 m) and finished 15th and Pierce LaCoste finished with a jump of 24-7 (7.49 m) and also finished in 25th place. By the man's spear, Jared O'Riley placed 13th and just missed advancing to his third NCAA Championships. O'Riley led the field heading into the final flight of the competition, but was bumped to 13th among the final 16 pitchers of the competition. His best throw of the day was 225-7 (68.76 m). Jesse Avina also placed 25th with a swell of 213-3 (65.00m). Freshman Tyler Michelin And Michael Ogbeiwi both took part in the men's shot put. Ogbeiwi also competed in the men's hammer. FOLLOW HIGHLIGHTS

Trayvion White-Austin clocked a season-best time of 20.45 in the first round of the men's 200m to qualify for the quarter-finals of the event on Friday. White-Austin finished second in his heat and automatically qualified, while also posting the fourth fastest time of the day. He ran in a heat with two other Wildcats, James Onanubosi And Tyson Tippett who clocked the times of 21.03 and 21.07. In the first round of the men's 110 meter hurdles, Zacharias Extine clocked a personal best of 13.67 to qualify and advance to the quarter-finals of the event on Friday. He finished fourth in his heat and 18th overall. His PR time is second all-time in school history, as Extine is now just behind John Johnson's time of 13.47 from 1984. Extine has clocked personal best times in his last three races in the 110 meter hurdles. Both Trayvion White-Austin (10.34) and Tyson Tippett (10.35) finished in the top three of their first round 100m heats to progress to the quarter-finals of the event on Friday. The pair finished 18th and 19th overall for the Wildcats. James Onanubosi also ran a time of 10.53 during the event. White-Austin will now run the 100m, 200m and 4x100m on Friday. Yan Vazquez advanced to Friday's quarterfinals in the men's 400-meter hurdles by clocking a season-best 51.04 in the first round of the event. Vazquez finished third in his heat to automatically qualify and was 17th overall. In the first round of the men's 400 meters, Isaac Davis clocked a time of 46.40. NEXT ONE Due to potential severe weather, the NCAA West First Round Championships will go ahead tomorrow, but with a revised schedule. The competition now begins at 6:30 a.m. MST with the women's hammer. All field events have been moved up 1.5 hours and all track events have been moved up three hours. FOLLOW THE WILDCATS! Fans can stay up to date with the latest in Arizona Cross Country and Track & Field by following us on Facebook (ArizonaTrack), X (@ArizonaTrack), Instagram (@arizonatrack) and YouTube (@arizonawildcatstrack).

