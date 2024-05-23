NAIA Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA NAIA Womens National Team, Singles and Doubles Computerized Rankings and Regional Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for May 23, 2024.
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
National rankings
Regional rankings
Eastern Rankings | Central rankings | South Rankings | Western Rankings
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Eastern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Lindsey Wilson
|2
|Indiana Wesleyan
|3
|Union (KY)
|4
|Marian (IN)
|5
|Northwest Ohio
|6
|Bethel (IN)
|7
|Holy Cross (IN)
|8
|Cumberlands (KY)
|9
|Campbellsville
|10
|Oakland city
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Eastern Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Sofia Munoz
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2
|Alizee Ripolles
|Northwest Ohio
|3
|Anastasia Vorobiova
|Lindsey Wilson
|4
|Jimena Ramirez-Llorens
|Grace University
|5
|Kaavya Palani
|Bethel (IN)
|6
|Yasmin Imamniyazova
|Marian
|7
|Marina Nagai
|University of the Cumberlands (KY)
|8
|Agatha Valiant
|Northwest Ohio
|9
|Anastasia Ivenchenko
|Lindsey Wilson
|10
|Michelle Irigoyen
|Marian
|11
|Liliana Drukerova
|Union (KY)
|12
|Maria Trembach
|Oakland city (IN)
|13
|Sude Aytekin
|Goshen (IN)
|14
|Mariangels Mateu
|Lindsay Wilson
|15
|Adriadni Kokoula
|Bethel (IN)
|16
|Kim Carvalho-Landell
|Holy Cross (IN)
|17
|Moorea McNalley
|Spring gazebo
|18
|Anna Bintsarovskaya
|St. Francis (IL)
|19
|Heyka Rodriguez
|Lindsey Wilson
|20
|Laura Matamoros
|Cornerstone
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Eastern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 Double Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|France Antezana
|Sofia Munoz
|Indiana Wesleyan
|2
|Nicole Martinez
|Kia Carvalho-Landell
|Holy Cross
|3
|Victoria Herrington
|Makensi sells
|Spring gazebo
|4
|Liliana Drukerova
|Lucy Herb
|Union (KY)
|5
|Ariandni Kokola
|Kaavya Palani
|Bethel (IN)
|6
|Bre Barger
|Katie Parr
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7
|Nicole Vijoen
|Liliana Drukerova
|Union (KY)
|8
|Szofia Kallai
|Blanka Bodo
|Goshen (IN)
|9
|Rin Garashi
|Karen Kondo
|Union (KY)
|10
|Moorea McNalley
|Rebekah Pake
|Spring gazebo
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|William Bos
|2
|McPherson
|3
|Morning side
|4
|Ottawa, Kan.
|5
|Missouri Baptist
|6
|Middenland
|7
|Bethel, Kan.
|8
|Our Lady of the Lake
|9
|Sterling
|10
|Johannes Brown
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Hanna Lindeboom
|William Bos
|2
|Maria Christina Purizaca Sota
|Doane
|3
|Line Jensen
|Morning side
|4
|Silva Avakian
|Friends
|5
|Lena Greefs
|William Bos
|6
|Lin Xin Tan
|Johannes Brown
|7
|Tracy Llamas
|St. Mary's
|8
|Camila Sanchez
|McPherson
|9
|Renee Acena
|College of St. Mary
|10
|Priyanshi Sharma
|Ottawa
|11
|Zeynep Barut
|McPherson
|12
|Daniela Casique
|Bethel
|13
|Isidora Hrnjak
|Ottawa
|14
|Jil Hellerforth
|Morning side
|15
|Grace Maxey
|McPherson
|16
|Marta Calvo
|William Bos
|17
|Zeynep Sila Ege
|Texas Wesleyan
|18
|Mariana Molano Canon
|Concordia
|19
|Melanie Ortega
|Grand view
|20
|Lucia Popluharova
|Our Lady of the Lake
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Hanna Lindeboom
|Marta Calvo
|William Bos
|2
|Taimi Nashiku
|Camila Sanchez
|McPehrson
|3
|Camila Gomez
|Luana Luersen
|Missouri Baptist
|4
|Lena Greefs
|Marcelina Kotylak
|William Bos
|5
|Line Jensen
|Delfina Stuzynska
|Morning side
|6
|Daniela Casique
|Halle Krehbiel
|Bethel
|7
|Alexandra Persson
|Alejandra Parra Herrera
|Ottawa
|8
|Madeline Henderson
|Jewel Henderson
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|9
|Kissmel Cedano
|Grace Felder
|Middenland
|10
|Grace Maxey
|Alexa Garcia
|McPherson
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Southern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett
|2
|Emperor
|3
|Xavier
|4
|Southeastern
|5
|State of Central Georgia
|6
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|7
|Loyola
|8
|SCAD Savannah
|9
|LSUA
|10
|William Carey
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Southern Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Justine Lespes
|Georgia Gwinnett
|2
|Violet Apisah
|Emperor
|3
|Victoria Vieten
|William Carey
|4
|Lucia Timmerman
|Loyola New Orleans
|5
|Ecaterina Visnevskaya
|Emperor
|6
|Olivia Scattini
|LSU Alexandria
|7
|My side
|Xavier (LA)
|8
|Angel Carney
|Georgia Gwinnett
|9
|Teodora Jovic
|Georgia Gwinnett
|10
|Iryna Lysykh
|Georgia Gwinnett
|11
|Martina Picardi
|Southeast (FL)
|12
|Trick Tran
|Dillard
|13
|Sandra Recuenco Tarin
|Middle Georgia
|14
|Lena Golz
|Middle Georgia
|15
|Karolina Mrowiecova
|Mobile
|16
|Kyra Akinnibi
|Xavier (LA)
|17
|Isabella Perez
|Emperor
|18
|Versace Gatti
|Georgia Gwinnett
|19
|Amir Bergaoui
|Xavier (LA)
|20
|Patricia Apisa
|Emperor
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Southern Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Violet Apisah
|Patricia Apisa
|Emperor
|2
|Stephanie Fernandez
|Iryna Lysykh
|Georgia Gwinnett
|3
|Shalimar Talbi
|Begona Benjumeda
|SCAD atl
|4
|My side
|McKenna Wheatley
|Xavier
|5
|Annemart Kleijn
|Olivia Scattini
|LSUA
|6
|Victoria Barandas
|Clara Penido
|Ave Maria
|7
|Olivia Alcalá
|Laia Bern
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|8
|Isabella Perez
|Yeva Kononovich
|Emperor
|9
|Lena Golz
|Paula Rodríguez
|State of Central Georgia
|10
|Martina Picardi
|Simone Simas
|Southeastern
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 8 team rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Westcliff
|2
|Menlo
|3
|Christian from Arizona
|4
|Lewis Clark
|5
|Hope international
|6
|University of Idaho
|7
|OAZ
|8
|Jessup
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Valentina Urelli
|Menlo
|2
|Anna Ruiz Masip
|Westcliff
|3
|Deondra Bacchus
|Christian from Arizona
|4
|Elena Gunfaus
|Westcliff
|5
|Cannon Sorakubo
|Westcliff
|6
|Maldini Simic
|Hope international
|7
|Madeline Monroy
|Christian from Arizona
|8
|Franziska Niederle
|Menlo
|9
|Martina Antich
|OAZ
|10
|Katherine Busani
|OAZ
|11
|Vittoria Quadri
|Christian from Arizona
|12
|Lauren Kreutzer
|Idaho (Caldwell)
|13
|Beatriz Lambru
|Lewis Clark (ID)
|14
|Lucy Rekasch
|Christian from Arizona
|15
|Livia Harper
|Menlo
|16
|Emilse Ruiz
|Westcliff
|17
|Alessia Radu
|Westcliff
|18
|Sophia Serditchenko
|Jessup
|19
|Lina Boylan
|Lewis Clark (ID)
|20
|Rayana Shah
|Lewis Clark (ID)
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 23, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Anna Ruiz Masip
|Elena Gunfaus
|Westcliff
|2
|Valentina Urelli
|Andrea Vlasceanu
|Menlo
|3
|Martina Antich
|Katherine Busani
|OAZ
|4
|Deondra Bacchus
|Madeline Monroy
|Christian from Arizona
|5
|Cannon Sorakubo
|Emilse Ruiz
|Westcliff
|6
|Anthea Weiland
|Franziska Niederle
|Menlo
|7
|Lucy Rekasch
|Ella Lavender
|Christian from Arizona
|8
|Maldini Simic
|Eva Marie Echeverri Erk
|Westcliff
|9
|Lauren Kreutzer
|Nicole Trans
|Idaho (Caldwell)
|10
|Vittoria Quadri
|Karla Grobbelaar
|Christian from Arizona
|
