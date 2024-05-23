NAIA Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 23





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the ITA NAIA Womens National Team, Singles and Doubles Computerized Rankings and Regional Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point for May 23, 2024. For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Eastern Rankings | Central rankings | South Rankings | Western Rankings ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 Lindsey Wilson 2 Indiana Wesleyan 3 Union (KY) 4 Marian (IN) 5 Northwest Ohio 6 Bethel (IN) 7 Holy Cross (IN) 8 Cumberlands (KY) 9 Campbellsville 10 Oakland city ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Sofia Munoz Indiana Wesleyan 2 Alizee Ripolles Northwest Ohio 3 Anastasia Vorobiova Lindsey Wilson 4 Jimena Ramirez-Llorens Grace University 5 Kaavya Palani Bethel (IN) 6 Yasmin Imamniyazova Marian 7 Marina Nagai University of the Cumberlands (KY) 8 Agatha Valiant Northwest Ohio 9 Anastasia Ivenchenko Lindsey Wilson 10 Michelle Irigoyen Marian 11 Liliana Drukerova Union (KY) 12 Maria Trembach Oakland city (IN) 13 Sude Aytekin Goshen (IN) 14 Mariangels Mateu Lindsay Wilson 15 Adriadni Kokoula Bethel (IN) 16 Kim Carvalho-Landell Holy Cross (IN) 17 Moorea McNalley Spring gazebo 18 Anna Bintsarovskaya St. Francis (IL) 19 Heyka Rodriguez Lindsey Wilson 20 Laura Matamoros Cornerstone ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Eastern Regional Rankings

Top 10 Double Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 France Antezana Sofia Munoz Indiana Wesleyan 2 Nicole Martinez Kia Carvalho-Landell Holy Cross 3 Victoria Herrington Makensi sells Spring gazebo 4 Liliana Drukerova Lucy Herb Union (KY) 5 Ariandni Kokola Kaavya Palani Bethel (IN) 6 Bre Barger Katie Parr Indiana Wesleyan 7 Nicole Vijoen Liliana Drukerova Union (KY) 8 Szofia Kallai Blanka Bodo Goshen (IN) 9 Rin Garashi Karen Kondo Union (KY) 10 Moorea McNalley Rebekah Pake Spring gazebo ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 William Bos 2 McPherson 3 Morning side 4 Ottawa, Kan. 5 Missouri Baptist 6 Middenland 7 Bethel, Kan. 8 Our Lady of the Lake 9 Sterling 10 Johannes Brown ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Hanna Lindeboom William Bos 2 Maria Christina Purizaca Sota Doane 3 Line Jensen Morning side 4 Silva Avakian Friends 5 Lena Greefs William Bos 6 Lin Xin Tan Johannes Brown 7 Tracy Llamas St. Mary's 8 Camila Sanchez McPherson 9 Renee Acena College of St. Mary 10 Priyanshi Sharma Ottawa 11 Zeynep Barut McPherson 12 Daniela Casique Bethel 13 Isidora Hrnjak Ottawa 14 Jil Hellerforth Morning side 15 Grace Maxey McPherson 16 Marta Calvo William Bos 17 Zeynep Sila Ege Texas Wesleyan 18 Mariana Molano Canon Concordia 19 Melanie Ortega Grand view 20 Lucia Popluharova Our Lady of the Lake ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Hanna Lindeboom Marta Calvo William Bos 2 Taimi Nashiku Camila Sanchez McPehrson 3 Camila Gomez Luana Luersen Missouri Baptist 4 Lena Greefs Marcelina Kotylak William Bos 5 Line Jensen Delfina Stuzynska Morning side 6 Daniela Casique Halle Krehbiel Bethel 7 Alexandra Persson Alejandra Parra Herrera Ottawa 8 Madeline Henderson Jewel Henderson Oklahoma Wesleyan 9 Kissmel Cedano Grace Felder Middenland 10 Grace Maxey Alexa Garcia McPherson ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Southern Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 Georgia Gwinnett 2 Emperor 3 Xavier 4 Southeastern 5 State of Central Georgia 6 Tennessee Wesleyan 7 Loyola 8 SCAD Savannah 9 LSUA 10 William Carey ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Southern Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Justine Lespes Georgia Gwinnett 2 Violet Apisah Emperor 3 Victoria Vieten William Carey 4 Lucia Timmerman Loyola New Orleans 5 Ecaterina Visnevskaya Emperor 6 Olivia Scattini LSU Alexandria 7 My side Xavier (LA) 8 Angel Carney Georgia Gwinnett 9 Teodora Jovic Georgia Gwinnett 10 Iryna Lysykh Georgia Gwinnett 11 Martina Picardi Southeast (FL) 12 Trick Tran Dillard 13 Sandra Recuenco Tarin Middle Georgia 14 Lena Golz Middle Georgia 15 Karolina Mrowiecova Mobile 16 Kyra Akinnibi Xavier (LA) 17 Isabella Perez Emperor 18 Versace Gatti Georgia Gwinnett 19 Amir Bergaoui Xavier (LA) 20 Patricia Apisa Emperor ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Southern Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Violet Apisah Patricia Apisa Emperor 2 Stephanie Fernandez Iryna Lysykh Georgia Gwinnett 3 Shalimar Talbi Begona Benjumeda SCAD atl 4 My side McKenna Wheatley Xavier 5 Annemart Kleijn Olivia Scattini LSUA 6 Victoria Barandas Clara Penido Ave Maria 7 Olivia Alcalá Laia Bern Tennessee Wesleyan 8 Isabella Perez Yeva Kononovich Emperor 9 Lena Golz Paula Rodríguez State of Central Georgia 10 Martina Picardi Simone Simas Southeastern ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 8 team rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Team 1 Westcliff 2 Menlo 3 Christian from Arizona 4 Lewis Clark 5 Hope international 6 University of Idaho 7 OAZ 8 Jessup ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Valentina Urelli Menlo 2 Anna Ruiz Masip Westcliff 3 Deondra Bacchus Christian from Arizona 4 Elena Gunfaus Westcliff 5 Cannon Sorakubo Westcliff 6 Maldini Simic Hope international 7 Madeline Monroy Christian from Arizona 8 Franziska Niederle Menlo 9 Martina Antich OAZ 10 Katherine Busani OAZ 11 Vittoria Quadri Christian from Arizona 12 Lauren Kreutzer Idaho (Caldwell) 13 Beatriz Lambru Lewis Clark (ID) 14 Lucy Rekasch Christian from Arizona 15 Livia Harper Menlo 16 Emilse Ruiz Westcliff 17 Alessia Radu Westcliff 18 Sophia Serditchenko Jessup 19 Lina Boylan Lewis Clark (ID) 20 Rayana Shah Lewis Clark (ID) ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 23, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Anna Ruiz Masip Elena Gunfaus Westcliff 2 Valentina Urelli Andrea Vlasceanu Menlo 3 Martina Antich Katherine Busani OAZ 4 Deondra Bacchus Madeline Monroy Christian from Arizona 5 Cannon Sorakubo Emilse Ruiz Westcliff 6 Anthea Weiland Franziska Niederle Menlo 7 Lucy Rekasch Ella Lavender Christian from Arizona 8 Maldini Simic Eva Marie Echeverri Erk Westcliff 9 Lauren Kreutzer Nicole Trans Idaho (Caldwell) 10 Vittoria Quadri Karla Grobbelaar Christian from Arizona – Advertisement –

