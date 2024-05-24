Nantucket Stream | Sports overview: boys tennis, softball celebration

Connect with us

David Creed

This sports roundup includes updates on the boys tennis team and softball team after each team honored their seniors prior to games on Wednesday. It also includes updates on the girls lacrosse team, girls tennis team and baseball team.

Boys tennis beats Barnstable 4-1

441541302 17987762738654905 7385146085797422860 n

Nantucket boys tennis head coach David Cheever with senior Hawkin Edwardes. Photo by Chris Tran

The boys tennis team was able to honor their seniors with a ceremony prior to Wednesday's match against the Barnstable Red Hawks and with a convincing 4-1 victory afterward.

The Whalers earning wins were junior Boyan Kalpazanov, sophomore Nik Krastev, first doubles with seniors Henry Kathawala and Hawkin Edwardes, and second doubles with senior Sam Iller and freshman Fuller Holland.

The seniors honored prior to Wednesday's game were Kathawala, Edwardes, Iller and Manny Castro.

Nantucket's regular season schedule is now complete and they finished the season 7-9. In the latest div. 4 state rankings, the Whalers were the No. 18 seed. Tournament brackets will be released next week.

438144821 17987762681654905 2318131361798638100 n

Photo by Chris Tran

445066553 17987762720654905 1907902599722485584 n

Photo by Chris Tran

442442603 17987762699654905 7556525525828698709 n

Photo by Chris Tran

382 A9669

Photo by Chris Tran

Softball loses to Barnstable

2024 softball seniors

From left to right: Madison Silva, Andy Tejada Hercules, Sydney Ard and Yahely Del Rosario Gomez. Photo by Mario Orozco.

The Nantucket softball team lost a high-scoring game at home to the Barnstable Red Hawks 29-21 on Wednesday. The Whalers, after winning six straight games from May 3 through May 18, have now lost three straight and are 8-8 on the season.

With two games left on the schedule, Nantucket will have to win one more game to clinch a spot in the state tournament as their rating leaves them out of the Top 32 of the Div. 4 rankings. All teams that finish with a record of .500 or better, regardless of rating, will automatically play a play-in game.

Nantucket has Mashpee and Martha's Vineyard on their schedule. The Mashpee game is at home on Friday, May 24 at 4 p.m. The Whalers defeated Mashpee 25-5 on the road on April 25.

The Whalers close their season against Marthas Vineyard on Saturday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. Nantucket defeated Marthas Vineyard at home, 22-9, on May 5.

The Whalers also honored their four seniors after the game: Sydney Ard, Yahely Del Rosario Gomez, Andy Tejada Hercules and Madison Silva. Below are some photos taken by Mario Orozco from the ceremony.

444455501 17987762756654905 1636819783010728648 n

Photo by Mario Orozco

441673284 17987762747654905 8859950499686790597 n

Photo by Mario Orozco

441496823 17987762708654905 200553215749944506 n

Photo by Mario Orozco

441532101 17987762729654905 7178254480373874405 n

Photo by Mario Orozco

438118703 17987762690654905 7640962648868946760 n

Photo by Mario Orozco

Girls lacrosse beats Bridgewater-Raynham

440125593 451140640760507 5314700807259548061 n

Photo by Chris Tran

The girls lacrosse team went on the road and defeated Bridgewater-Raynham 17-7 on Wednesday to improve to 18-0 on the season with two games remaining. It was the second time BR was defeated this season as the Whalers won the first meeting on the island 14-6 on April 30.

The Whalers scorers in this match included Bailey Lower with eight goals and five assists, Emerson Pekarcik with five goals and two assists, Mayson Lower with three goals and Cydney Mosscrop with one goal and three assists. Claire Misurelli finished the game with five saves.

Nantucket remains the No. 1 seed in the Div. 4 state rankings with a rating of 8.7518, but is not far ahead of No. 2 Weston, which is 12-4 this season with a rating of 8.6966.

The Whalers conclude their regular season this weekend with a road game against Marthas Vineyard on Saturday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. and a home game against St. John Paul II on Sunday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Baseball loses on the road

440322549 451761870698384 6587295717860272502 n

Photo by Chris Tran

The Nantucket baseball team lost 7-3 to the Sturgis West Navigators in a neutral-site game at Mass Maritime Academy on Thursday. The Whalers are now 5-14 and close their season on Saturday, May 25 at home against Martha's Vineyard at 11 a.m. am

SCHEME:

Friday May 24:

The softball team play their final home game of the season, welcoming Mashpee to the Island for a 4 p.m. game.

The the sailing team will be on the road towards Monomoy at 4pm

Saturday May 25:

The boys lacrosse team will host Marthas Vineyard at 11 a.m

The basketball team will host Martha's Vineyard at 11 a.m

The girls lacrosse The team travels off the island to take on Marthas Vineyard at 12:45 p.m

The softball team travels to the Vineyard for a 12:45 p.m. game.

Sunday May 26:

The girls lacrosse team will receive Saint John Paul II at 11:30 am

Follow us for more coverage of all Nantucket spring sports teams Instagram, Facebook or X (Twitter). You can follow photographer Chris Tran Through click here. You can check out the MIAA power rankings here.

