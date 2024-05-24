Sports
Nantucket Stream | Sports overview: boys tennis, softball celebration
David Creed
This sports roundup includes updates on the boys tennis team and softball team after each team honored their seniors prior to games on Wednesday. It also includes updates on the girls lacrosse team, girls tennis team and baseball team.
Boys tennis beats Barnstable 4-1
The boys tennis team was able to honor their seniors with a ceremony prior to Wednesday's match against the Barnstable Red Hawks and with a convincing 4-1 victory afterward.
The Whalers earning wins were junior Boyan Kalpazanov, sophomore Nik Krastev, first doubles with seniors Henry Kathawala and Hawkin Edwardes, and second doubles with senior Sam Iller and freshman Fuller Holland.
The seniors honored prior to Wednesday's game were Kathawala, Edwardes, Iller and Manny Castro.
Nantucket's regular season schedule is now complete and they finished the season 7-9. In the latest div. 4 state rankings, the Whalers were the No. 18 seed. Tournament brackets will be released next week.
Softball loses to Barnstable
The Nantucket softball team lost a high-scoring game at home to the Barnstable Red Hawks 29-21 on Wednesday. The Whalers, after winning six straight games from May 3 through May 18, have now lost three straight and are 8-8 on the season.
With two games left on the schedule, Nantucket will have to win one more game to clinch a spot in the state tournament as their rating leaves them out of the Top 32 of the Div. 4 rankings. All teams that finish with a record of .500 or better, regardless of rating, will automatically play a play-in game.
Nantucket has Mashpee and Martha's Vineyard on their schedule. The Mashpee game is at home on Friday, May 24 at 4 p.m. The Whalers defeated Mashpee 25-5 on the road on April 25.
The Whalers close their season against Marthas Vineyard on Saturday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. Nantucket defeated Marthas Vineyard at home, 22-9, on May 5.
The Whalers also honored their four seniors after the game: Sydney Ard, Yahely Del Rosario Gomez, Andy Tejada Hercules and Madison Silva. Below are some photos taken by Mario Orozco from the ceremony.
Girls lacrosse beats Bridgewater-Raynham
The girls lacrosse team went on the road and defeated Bridgewater-Raynham 17-7 on Wednesday to improve to 18-0 on the season with two games remaining. It was the second time BR was defeated this season as the Whalers won the first meeting on the island 14-6 on April 30.
The Whalers scorers in this match included Bailey Lower with eight goals and five assists, Emerson Pekarcik with five goals and two assists, Mayson Lower with three goals and Cydney Mosscrop with one goal and three assists. Claire Misurelli finished the game with five saves.
Nantucket remains the No. 1 seed in the Div. 4 state rankings with a rating of 8.7518, but is not far ahead of No. 2 Weston, which is 12-4 this season with a rating of 8.6966.
The Whalers conclude their regular season this weekend with a road game against Marthas Vineyard on Saturday, May 25 at 12:45 p.m. and a home game against St. John Paul II on Sunday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m.
Baseball loses on the road
The Nantucket baseball team lost 7-3 to the Sturgis West Navigators in a neutral-site game at Mass Maritime Academy on Thursday. The Whalers are now 5-14 and close their season on Saturday, May 25 at home against Martha's Vineyard at 11 a.m. am
SCHEME:
Friday May 24:
The softball team play their final home game of the season, welcoming Mashpee to the Island for a 4 p.m. game.
The the sailing team will be on the road towards Monomoy at 4pm
Saturday May 25:
The boys lacrosse team will host Marthas Vineyard at 11 a.m
The basketball team will host Martha's Vineyard at 11 a.m
The girls lacrosse The team travels off the island to take on Marthas Vineyard at 12:45 p.m
The softball team travels to the Vineyard for a 12:45 p.m. game.
Sunday May 26:
The girls lacrosse team will receive Saint John Paul II at 11:30 am
Follow us for more coverage of all Nantucket spring sports teams Instagram, Facebookor X (Twitter). You can follow photographer Chris Tran Through click here. You can check out the MIAA power rankings here.
|
Sources
2/ https://nantucketcurrent.com/sports/sports-roundup-boys-tennis-softball-celebrate-seniors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What Sanjay Leela Bhansalis films have that other Bollywood films don't have
- Nantucket Stream | Sports overview: boys tennis, softball celebration
- Tutor.com faces Senate investigation over privacy issues
- Moroccan Al Haouz earthquake: 8 months later
- Part of Imran Khan party central secretariat demolished in Pakistan
- Executives violate ethics, not family
- Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone shares new photos as Bollywood supports her amid trolling, fans call her a ray of sunshine. See photos | Bollywood News
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street fall on interest rate concerns | national news
- Ambassador Xie Feng met with CEO of NAFSA_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America
- Pro-Trump group behind video mentioning the United Reich
- Migrant crossings at the US-Mexico border fall 54% from record levels, internal figures show
- Indian King of Bollywood doing well after reports of hospitalization for heat stroke