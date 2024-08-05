Sports
Fans Beg for Movie About Olympic Tennis Duo After Finding Out They'd Split Just Days Before Winning Gold
Kateina Siniakov and Tom Mach caused a stir online after winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The internet seemed to go into a frenzy when they were spotted kissing during the festivities.
The Czech tennis players defeated China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen in the mixed doubles final on Friday (August 2).
This comes after Siniakov confirmed at the Prague Open last month that she and Machac have split after four years.
She told Blesk.cz: “Yes, that's true, but this is my private matter. Of course we will play, after all we are professionals.”
Kateina Siniakov and Tom Mach recently split. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
When the tennis players at the Olympic Games received their medals, they hugged and kissed each other.
When a reporter at the press conference after the victory asked if they were still together, Siniakov kept them on the edge of their seats.
From She told the Associated Press: That's our private life, so you don't need to know that.
We love it when you're confused.
Machac then intervened: This is top secret.
Although their relationship status is unknown, fans are speculating that Siniakov and Mach are back together and are even calling for a film about them.
One fan wrote: “It's so poetic if they really had broken up and these last days of winning and achieving gold finally brought them back together.
A second added: “Netflix or Hallmark should make a movie about their story!”
The couple exchanged a kiss after winning gold. (X/@DataOlimpica)
Referring to the movie Challengerssomeone else commented: “Welcome back Tashi Duncan and Patrick Zweig.”
One user wrote: “Hollywood, if you know what's good for you… you won't find a better plot line for a sports romcom.”
And another demanded: “Someone needs to write this sports romcom ASAP — two professional tennis players who break up after dating for years, only to reunite weeks later and win gold at the Olympics. It's cinematic gold.
Siniakov went to X to thank the fans for their support after winning the double.
She wrote: That was surreal. Thank you everyone for the support, so happy with the result we have achieved.
Machac instead thanked fellow athlete Luk Krplek for being in Paris.
He wrote on Instagram: Role model, champion, fighter, heart rate monitor, representative and winner of Olympic gold, an honor to share this moment and in this way try to at least imitate you and get closer to you. Thanks for the photo and we keep fighting.
The bronze in the mixed doubles went to Gabriela Dabrowski and Flix Auger-Aliassime representing Canada.
UNILAD has contacted representatives of Kateina Siniakov and Tom Mach for comment.
Team USA's current medal count – 71
Gold medal winners
- Lee Kiefer: Fencing – Women's Individual Foil
- Torri Huske: Swimming – Women's 100m Butterfly
- Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King: Swimming – Men's 4x100m Freestyle
- Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera: Artistic Gymnastics – Women's Team Competition
- Katie Ledecky: Swimming – Women's 1500m Freestyle
- Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan: Rowing – Men's Coxless Four
- Jacqueline Dubrovich, Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Maia Mei Weintraub – Fencing: Women's Foil Team
- Simone Biles: Artistic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around Women
- Kate Douglass: Swimming – Women's 200m Breaststroke
- Simone Biles: Artistic Gymnastics – Women's Vault
- Vincent Hancock: Shooting – Skeet for Men
- Ryan Crouser: Track & Field – Men's Shot Put
- Katie Ledecky: Swimming – Women's 800m Freestyle
- Nic Fink, Torri Huske, Ryan Murphy, Gretchen Walsh: Swimming – Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay
- Bobby Finke: Swimming – Men's 1500m Freestyle
- Kristen Faulkner: Cycling – Women's Road Race
- Scottie Scheffler: Golf – Men's Individual Stroke Play
- Noah Lyles: Track and Field – Men's 100m
- Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske: Swimming – Women's 4x100m Medley Relay
Silver medal winners
- Nic Fink: Swimming – Men's 100m Breaststroke
- Lauren Scruggs: Fencing – Women's Individual Foil
- Gretchen Walsh: Swimming – Women's 100m Butterfly
- Haley Batten: Mountain Bike – Women's Cross Country
- Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel: Swimming – Women's 4x100m Freestyle
- Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook: Diving – Women's 3m Synchronized Springboard
- Katie Grimes: Swimming – Women's 400m Medley
- Jagger Eaton: Skateboarding – Herenstraat
- Regan Smith: Swimming – Women's 100m Backstroke
- Bobby Finke: Swimming – Men's 800m Freestyle
- Carson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith: Swimming – Men, 4x200m Freestyle
- Perris Benegas: Cycling – BMX freestyle for women
- Torri Huske: Swimming – Women's 100m Freestyle
- Regan Smith: Swimming – Women's 200m Butterfly
- Erin Gemell, Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden, Simone Manuel, Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell, Claire Weinstein: Swimming – Women's 4x200m Freestyle
- Karl Cook, Laura Kraut, McLain Ward: Equestrian – Show Jumping Team
- Maddalena Stories: Shooting – Women, 50m Rifle 3 Positions
- Regan Smith: Swimming – Women's 200m Backstroke
- Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram: Tennis – Men's Doubles
- Conner Prince: Shooting – Clay Pigeon Shooting Men
- Joe Kovacs: Track and Field – Men's Shot Put
- Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon, Shamier Little, Vernon Norwood: Track and Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay
- Sha'Carri Richardson: Track and Field – Women's 100m
- Kate Douglass: Swimming – Women's 200m Medley
- Brady Ellison: Archery: Individual Men
- Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Ryan Murphy: Swimming – Men's 4x100m Medley Relay
Bronze medal winners
- Carson Foster: Swimming – Men's 400m individual medley
- Katie Ledecky: Swimming – Women's 400m Freestyle
- Chloe Dygert: Cycling – Women's Individual Time Trial
- Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Stephen Nedoroscik, Paul Juda, Asher Hong: Artistic Gymnastics – Men's Team Competition
- Nick Itkin: Fencing – Men's Individual Foil
- Emma Weyant: Swimming – Women's 400m medley
- Ryan Murphy: Swimming – Men's 100m Backstroke
- Luke Hobson: Swimming – Men's 200m Freestyle
- Nyjah Huston: Skateboarding – Herenstraat
- Ilona Maher, Kayla Canett, Lauren Doyle, Alev Kelter, Kristi Kirshe, Sarah Levy, Alena Olsen, Ariana Ramsey, Steph Rovetti, Alex Sedrick, Sammy Sullivan, Naya Tapper: Rugby 7s – Women's Team Competition
- Katharine Berkoff: Swimming – Women's 100m Backstroke
- Evy Leibfarth: Canoe slalom – Women's canoe single
- Suni Lee: Artistic Gymnastics – Individual Allround Women
- Casey Kaufhold, Brady Ellison: Archery – Mixed Team
- Grant Fisher: Athletics – Men's 10,000m
- Ian Barrows and Hans Henken: Sailing – Herenskiff
- Henry Hollingsworth, Nick Rusher, Christian Tabash, Clark Dean, Chris Carlson, Peter Chatain, Evan Olson, Pieter Quinton: Rowing – Men's Eight
- Stephen Nedoroscik: Gymnastics – Men's Pommel Horse
- Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul: Tennis – Men's Doubles
- Jade Carey: Artistic Gymnastics – Women's Vault
- Jasmine Moore: Athletics – Women's Triple Jump
- Melissa Jefferson: Track and Field – Women's 100m
- Paige Madden: Swimming – Women's 800m Freestyle
- Suni Lee: Artistic Gymnastics – Women's Uneven Bars
- Austen Jewell Smith: Shooting – Woman's Shelter
- Fred Kerley: Athletics – Men's 100m
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unilad.com/news/sport/katerina-siniakova-tomas-machac-olympics-tennis-movie-793594-20240804
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Featured News: Today's Top Energy Stories – Monday at 7 a.m. ET
- Fans Beg for Movie About Olympic Tennis Duo After Finding Out They'd Split Just Days Before Winning Gold
- Deuce Knight Flip to Auburn Reportedly 'Imminent'
- At least 90 people have been killed in protests against the Bangladeshi government BBC News
- Why are people rioting across Britain? | UK News
- It was absolutely necessary to build confidence among people of Jammu and Kashmir over abrogation of Article 370, says PM Modi | MorungExpress
- Jokowi calls for RAPBN 2025 to accommodate all Prabowo programs
- Goldman Sachs economists estimate the risk of a recession in the United States is “limited” to 25%
- Graham Thorpe Obituary | Cricket
- See how forensic analysis contradicts Netanyahu's claims about the war in Gaza
- Nutrition and exercise are as effective as treating depression
- Nvidia's high-tech AI chips make their way to Xi Jinping's military, bypassing US trade restrictions: report – NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)