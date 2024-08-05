Fans Beg for Movie About Olympic Tennis Duo After Finding Out They'd Split Just Days Before Winning Gold

Kateina Siniakov and Tom Mach caused a stir online after winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The internet seemed to go into a frenzy when they were spotted kissing during the festivities.

The Czech tennis players defeated China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen in the mixed doubles final on Friday (August 2).

This comes after Siniakov confirmed at the Prague Open last month that she and Machac have split after four years.

She told Blesk.cz: “Yes, that's true, but this is my private matter. Of course we will play, after all we are professionals.”

Kateina Siniakov and Tom Mach recently split. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

When the tennis players at the Olympic Games received their medals, they hugged and kissed each other.

When a reporter at the press conference after the victory asked if they were still together, Siniakov kept them on the edge of their seats.

From She told the Associated Press: That's our private life, so you don't need to know that.

We love it when you're confused.

Machac then intervened: This is top secret.

Although their relationship status is unknown, fans are speculating that Siniakov and Mach are back together and are even calling for a film about them.

One fan wrote: “It's so poetic if they really had broken up and these last days of winning and achieving gold finally brought them back together.

A second added: “Netflix or Hallmark should make a movie about their story!”

The couple exchanged a kiss after winning gold. (X/@DataOlimpica)

Referring to the movie Challengerssomeone else commented: “Welcome back Tashi Duncan and Patrick Zweig.”

One user wrote: “Hollywood, if you know what's good for you… you won't find a better plot line for a sports romcom.”

And another demanded: “Someone needs to write this sports romcom ASAP — two professional tennis players who break up after dating for years, only to reunite weeks later and win gold at the Olympics. It's cinematic gold.

Siniakov went to X to thank the fans for their support after winning the double.

She wrote: That was surreal. Thank you everyone for the support, so happy with the result we have achieved.

Machac instead thanked fellow athlete Luk Krplek for being in Paris.

He wrote on Instagram: Role model, champion, fighter, heart rate monitor, representative and winner of Olympic gold, an honor to share this moment and in this way try to at least imitate you and get closer to you. Thanks for the photo and we keep fighting.

The bronze in the mixed doubles went to Gabriela Dabrowski and Flix Auger-Aliassime representing Canada.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Kateina Siniakov and Tom Mach for comment.

Team USA's current medal count – 71

Gold medal winners

Lee Kiefer: Fencing – Women's Individual Foil

Torri Huske: Swimming – Women's 100m Butterfly

Jack Alexj, Chris Guiliano, Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Matt King: Swimming – Men's 4x100m Freestyle

Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera: Artistic Gymnastics – Women's Team Competition

Katie Ledecky: Swimming – Women's 1500m Freestyle

Nick Mead, Justin Best, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan: Rowing – Men's Coxless Four

Jacqueline Dubrovich, Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, Maia Mei Weintraub – Fencing: Women's Foil Team

Simone Biles: Artistic Gymnastics – Individual All-Around Women

Kate Douglass: Swimming – Women's 200m Breaststroke

Simone Biles: Artistic Gymnastics – Women's Vault

Vincent Hancock: Shooting – Skeet for Men

Ryan Crouser: Track & Field – Men's Shot Put

Katie Ledecky: Swimming – Women's 800m Freestyle

Nic Fink, Torri Huske, Ryan Murphy, Gretchen Walsh: Swimming – Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Bobby Finke: Swimming – Men's 1500m Freestyle

Kristen Faulkner: Cycling – Women's Road Race

Scottie Scheffler: Golf – Men's Individual Stroke Play

Noah Lyles: Track and Field – Men's 100m

Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske: Swimming – Women's 4x100m Medley Relay

Silver medal winners

Nic Fink: Swimming – Men's 100m Breaststroke

Lauren Scruggs: Fencing – Women's Individual Foil

Gretchen Walsh: Swimming – Women's 100m Butterfly

Haley Batten: Mountain Bike – Women's Cross Country

Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh. Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Erika Connolly, Abbey Weitzel: Swimming – Women's 4x100m Freestyle

Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook: Diving – Women's 3m Synchronized Springboard

Katie Grimes: Swimming – Women's 400m Medley

Jagger Eaton: Skateboarding – Herenstraat

Regan Smith: Swimming – Women's 100m Backstroke

Bobby Finke: Swimming – Men's 800m Freestyle

Carson Foster, Brooks Curry, Chris Guiliano, Luke Hobson, Drew Kibler, Blake Pieroni, Kieran Smith: Swimming – Men, 4x200m Freestyle

Perris Benegas: Cycling – BMX freestyle for women

Torri Huske: Swimming – Women's 100m Freestyle

Regan Smith: Swimming – Women's 200m Butterfly

Erin Gemell, Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden, Simone Manuel, Anna Peplowski, Alex Shackell, Claire Weinstein: Swimming – Women's 4x200m Freestyle

Karl Cook, Laura Kraut, McLain Ward: Equestrian – Show Jumping Team

Maddalena Stories: Shooting – Women, 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Regan Smith: Swimming – Women's 200m Backstroke

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram: Tennis – Men's Doubles

Conner Prince: Shooting – Clay Pigeon Shooting Men

Joe Kovacs: Track and Field – Men's Shot Put

Kaylyn Brown, Bryce Deadmon, Shamier Little, Vernon Norwood: Track and Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay

Sha'Carri Richardson: Track and Field – Women's 100m

Kate Douglass: Swimming – Women's 200m Medley

Brady Ellison: Archery: Individual Men

Hunter Armstrong, Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink, Ryan Murphy: Swimming – Men's 4x100m Medley Relay

Bronze medal winners