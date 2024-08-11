Travis Bazzana talks baseball and cricket with his idol





”,”providerName”:”Twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”contentType”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”It's crazy to be here talking to you because I grew up watching cricket, Bazzana said.



Cummins and Jake Fraser-McGurk, a teammate of his with the San Francisco Unicorns, were on the other end of the line, asking the new Clevelander questions. The first was: Did you really play cricket and baseball at the same time?



Baseball and cricket were always my two main sports growing up, Bazzana explained. It was backyard \\[cricket\\] with my mother and my father and my friends. And then I started playing as a real team representative cricket at about 10 \\[years old\\]. But I played baseball the whole time.



I knew baseball was my passion and what I wanted to do. But I really liked cricket and a lot of my best friends played cricket. So I did that, and when it got a bit more serious at 16, when you start thinking about moving to the US and the best path forward, I had to chill out a bit with cricket. But I still played Shires \\[cricket competition\\] when i was about 17, right before i moved to the us”,”type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-07-14T23:56:54.81Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-07/14/6d8b801e-637e500e-5b3c312c-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”type”:”video”,”description”:”Travis Bazzana discusses being selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the difference in Australian baseball, and more”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:01:57″,”slug”:”travis-bazzana-on-being-selected-as-first-overall-in-draft”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-114″,”title”:”Cleveland Guardians”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:114″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-draft”,”title”:”MLB Draft”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”interview”,”title”:”interview”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-network”,”title”:”MLB Network”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-683953″,”title”:”Travis Bazzana”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:683953″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”send-to-news-mlb-feed”,”title”:”Send To News MLB feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/d7bpypzsxab31arenlze”},”title”:”Travis Bazzana on being selected 1st overall in the draft”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/travis-bazzana-on-being-selected-1st-overall-in-draft”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”As the 2019 ICC International Cricketer of the Year, the next question for Cummins was obvious, given the two different swings: Did you look like a baseball player rather than a cricketer?



For the most part, I looked like a cricketer, Bazzana said with a grin. I wasn't the best straight bat. If a cricket batting coach looked at me when I was 16, they'd say, Yeah, he is Okay. But you know, his bat could be a little straighter. \\[It\\] could get more forward over the ball. But I certainly had a bit more elevation in my game than a pure batsman.



It was clear that Cummins Bazzanas was a cricket hero growing up, so the question of favourite cricketer need not be asked. However, the two Unicorns teammates decided to ask Bazzana which Major League players he admires from afar.”,”type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-07-27T00:41:09.269Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferredPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”:”https://milb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-07/26/7f6389a9-e69f6d34-69fead-prod-milb-diamond-asset-4000K.mp4″,”type”:”video”,”description”:”Travis Bazzana, the Guardians’ first-ever draft pick in 2024, drives in a run on a groundout for the first RBI of his professional career for High-A Lake County”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:00:33″,”slug”:”travis-bazzana-s-first-professional-rbi”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-683953″,”title”:”Travis Bazzana”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:683953″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-top-prospects”,”title”:”MLB Top Prospects”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”minor-league-baseball”,”title”:”Minor League Baseball”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”114-affiliate”,”title”:”Guardians affiliate”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/jhqaib0pde1tskklq6cp”},”title”:”Travis Bazzana's First Professional RBI”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/travis-bazzana-s-first-professional-rbi”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content”:”Watching Aaron Judge hit is always something, Bazzana said. But I would say, like Bobby Witt Jr.'s athleticism, he runs and he looks like a gazelle. When you talk about presence, you know how some guys just, on a field, have a presence that's so powerful and they have so much confidence. Juan Soto, when he hits, has that presence. And you'll see it, and he looks like he's going to hit and do great.



Bazzana He is just starting his professional baseball career. He has played in eight games for the High-A Lake County Captains and has not really found his groove yet (although he has played a grand slam to his name).



Baseball has always been in Bazzana’s blood and the Guardians have no doubt he’ll flourish the more he plays this season and beyond, no matter what level he plays at. But Cummins wants to make sure Bazzana remembers where he came from. So he invited Bazzana to practice with him when he gets back to his home country.



