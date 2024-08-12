College football preseason All-America team led by Ohio State

Each All-America team begins the preseason with a quarterback debate.

Georgia senior Carson Beck gets the nod as a first-team starter on the USA TODAY Sports preseason All-America team after throwing for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2023, followed by second-team pick Dillon Gabriel. After starting his career at Central Florida and spending two years at Oklahoma, Gabriel takes over a loaded roster at Oregon as the Ducks enter the Big Ten.

The first and second teams are heavy on Ohio State players. The Buckeyes lead all Bowl Subdivision teams with seven total selections, including first-team picks in running back Quinshon Judkins, offensive guard Donovan Jackson, cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Caleb Downs.

Four other programs placed at least three players in Georgia (four), Notre Dame (four), Alabama (four) and Oregon (three).

The preseason All-America teams were selected by a 19-person panel composed of members of the USA TODAY Sports Network.

First team

ATTACK

QB: Carson Beck, Georgia (sr.)

Although the Bulldogs narrowly missed out on the national title in Beck's debut, he outpaced former starter Stetson Bennett in most key statistical categories, making him the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State (Jr.)

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State (Jr.)

Gordon (1,732 yards in 2023) will attempt to become the third player in program history to break the 2,000-yard barrier. Judkins (1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns) transferred from Mississippi to give Ohio State the nation’s top backfield pairing, joining second-team All-America pick TreVeyon Henderson.

WR: Tetairoa McMillian, Arizona (Jr.)

WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri (Jr.)

THE: Colston Loveland, Michigan (Jr.)

McMillian (90 receptions for 1,402 yards) is the only returning Power Four receiver who averaged more than 100 receiving yards per game last season. Burden (86 for 1,212) has blossomed into a star, matching his status as one of the top recruits in program history. Loveland (45 for 649) will assume an even more important role for Michigan's new starting quarterback, whoever that may be.

OT: Will Campbell, LSU (Jr.)

OT: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas (Jr.)

AND: Tate Ratledge, Georgia (sr.)

AND: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State (sr.)

C: Parker Brailsford, Alabama (South Australia)

Campbell is the anchor of an offensive line that has paved the way for the nation's top-scoring offense (45.5 points per game). As Quinn Ewers' blindside protector, Banks is one of the key pieces behind the Longhorns' quest for a national title. Ratledge, a third-year starter, helped Georgia rank first in the SEC in sacks allowed per game last season. Jackson is a two-time All-Big Ten pick who has a 26-game starting streak through 2024. Brailsford, one of the nation's most promising young players, followed new coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington after an all-conference rookie season.

P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State (sr.)

K: Graham Nicholson, Alabama (sr.)

Mastromanno averaged a career-best 45.5 yards per punt in 2023 to become the first Ray Guy Award finalist in program history. Nicholson (27 of 28 on field goals) was the only kicker in the FBS to make 20-plus field goals last season with just one miss.

DEFENSE

BY: James Pearce, Tennessee (Jr.)

BY: Ashton Gillotte, Louisville (sr.)

DT: Mason Graham, Michigan (Jr.)

DT: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame (sr.)

Pearce (10 sacks and 14 tackles for loss) figures to be the next great defensive end in Tennessee history. Gillotte (11 sacks) will finish in the top three in school history in career sacks with another all-conference season. With eye-opening explosiveness and athleticism that belies his 320-pound frame, Graham (7 tackles for loss) is an absurdly disruptive interior lineman. Cross (66 tackles) sets the tone for a defense that could be even better after ranking fifth nationally in yards per game.

LB: Harold Perkins, LSU (Jr.)

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa (sr.)

LB: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma (sr.)

Perkins has already racked up 27 tackles for loss in two years and may just be beginning to tap into his loaded skills. Higgins (171 tackles) is coming off one of the most productive seasons for a defensive back in program history. After considering the NFL draft, Stutsman (16 tackles for loss) opted to stay at OU for another year and gives the Sooners an all-conference difference maker to ease the defense’s transition to the SEC.

CB: Will Johnson, Michigan (Jr.)

CB: Denzel Burke, Ohio State (sr.)

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia (Jr.)

S: Caleb Downs, Ohio State (South America)

Johnson (four interceptions) may not surpass Charles Woodson as the best cornerback in program history, but he's building a case to be listed alongside the former Heisman winner as the best defensive backs to come out of Ann Arbor. Also in the Big Ten, Burke is an outside stopper who routinely draws the Buckeyes' toughest assignments. Starks (52 tackles, three interceptions) was a Day 1 starter for the Bulldogs who continues to elevate his game. After a stellar rookie year, Downs (107 tackles) departed for Ohio State as the most impactful transfer of the offseason.

Returner: Zachariah Branch, Southern California (Southern California)

Universal: Travis Hunter, Colorado (Jr.)

Branch (20.8 yards per punt return and two combined return touchdowns) is a game-changing returner who will play a bigger role in the Trojans' passing game. Hunter (721 receiving yards, three interceptions) does it all for the Buffaloes.

Second team

ATTACK

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (sr.)

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (Jr.)

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (sr.)

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (Sr.)

WR: Tez Johnson, Oregon (Sr.)

THE: Brant Kuithe, Utah (sr.)

OT: Ajani Cornelius, Oregon (Sr.)

OT: Wyatt Millum, West Virginia (Sr.)

AND: Tyler Booker, Alabama (Jr.)

AND: Clay Webb, Jacksonville State (sr.)

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee (sr.)

P: James Ferguson-Reynolds, Boise State (Jr.)

K: Andrew Borregales, Miami (sr.)

DEFENSE

BY: Mykel Williams, Georgia (Jr.)

BY: Nic Scourton, Texas A&M (Jr.)

DT: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State (sr.)

DT: Deone Walker, Kentucky (Jr.)

LB: Deontae Lawson, Alabama (Jr.)

LB: Nick Martin, Oklahoma State (Junior)

LB: Barrett Carter, Clemson (sr.)

CB: Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (Jr.)

CB: Travis Hunter, Colorado (Jr.)

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (sr.)

S: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue (South America)

Returnee: Jayden Harrison, Notre Dame (sr.)

Universal: Barion Brown, Kentucky (Jr.)