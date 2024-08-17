USA Table Tennis | Tahl Leibovitz and Irina Rus Crowned 2023 USATT North Carolina State Champions





From August 9-11, Table Tennis Dreams hosted the 2024 North Carolina State Championships in partnership with the US Performance Center and Charlotte TT Club. Players from across the state competed in 20 age- and rating-based events at UNC Charlotte Belk Gymnasium, winning over $4,000 in prize money. As part of the USA Table Tennis State Championships series, tournament results contributed to the new USATT rankings and individual USATT ratings. Tahl Leibovitz dominated the men's singles, winning 3:0 in the final against reigning champion Rachid El Boubou to claim the coveted title and take home a generous prize and confidence for the upcoming Paralympic Games in Paris. The women's singles final featured two unexpected unranked visitors from Romania. Irina Rus and Ana Barbu, who previously won the women's doubles together, fought hard against each other to determine the champion, with Rus emerging victorious with a 3:1 victory. Logan Watson excelled in doubles, winning both the men's doubles title with Vlad Farcas and the mixed doubles title with Ana Barbu. In addition, the Lee brothers put in an excellent performance in the Junior and Rating events, with Jinhao securing the U19 Boys' Singles championship title and his younger brother Jintao following closely in second place. Jinhao also took first place in U2200 and Jintao won the U13 Boys' Singles event. In the seniors, Jeremy Sneeden and Tom Xue won the Over 40 and Over 50 men categories respectively. Overall, the 2024 USATT North Carolina State Championships was a great success, bringing together many of the top players from the region (and abroad) and promoting the Olympic sport. All proceeds from the tournament were donated by Table Tennis Dreams to the Autism Society of North Carolina as a way to give back to the community. About Table Tennis Dreams

Founded by national team member Rachel Wang in June 2023, Table Tennis Dreams is a 501(c)(3) organization with the mission to grow the table tennis community and support young, aspiring players financially and through training programs. Led by Wang and Vice President Jinhao Lee, TTD is comprised of top juniors in the country who are committed to providing free coaching during weekly group classes across the country, helping over 300 young athletes. The VP Volunteers — under our Director of Development Zelin Ye — include Sally Moyland in California, Hannah Song in Texas, Lucy Chen in New York and Kayla Goodwin in Florida, and the TTD team continues to expand its impact on the table tennis community. Table Tennis Dreams has now raised over $10,000 through the NC State Championships and weekly CITTA Cash Tournament revenue, GoFundMe, fundraisers with the Chinese American Friendship Association, and other donations. These funds have been used to sponsor 6 teams to the 2023 Joola Global Teams Championships, the 2024 Southeast Regionals, the US Girls Team to the 2024 World High School Games, equipment for over 20 children in Ghana, and many other players and events. Looking ahead, Table Tennis Dreams plans to further promote table tennis, starting with the partnership with TheHoldernessFamily in their viral quest to explore all Olympic sports. The TTD team hopes to share their love for table tennis with everyone and make the dreams of more athletes come true.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatt.org/news/2024/august/15/tahl-leibovitz-and-irina-rus-crowned-2023-usatt-north-carolina-state-champions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos