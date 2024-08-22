Athletics announces new parking setup for football match days





Football

21-08-2024 16:50:00 hrs

ALBANY, NY The University at Albany Athletics Department is pleased to announce final plans for a new football parking lot ahead of the 2024 season. Beginning with the “Black Out” home opener against LIU on August 31, the Dutch Lot, traditionally used as the main parking lot for individual games and as a tailgating area, will be relocated to the grass fields adjacent to Tom & Mary Casey Stadium. “We are very excited to roll out the new parking plan for football this fall,” said Director of Athletics Mark Benson. “Utilizing the Casey Stadium field as a parking and tailgating area has been a topic of conversation within the team for years, and we are thrilled to now be able to offer this enhanced experience for our fans. I want to thank our staff and partners on campus who played a key role in making this idea a reality.” Click here to view the new parking map for the most important football match days. By relocating the parking lot for one game to the “Grass Lot,” all fans can now experience the tailgating experience just steps from Bob Ford Field. The Grass Lot will dramatically shorten the walk to the stadium gates and enhance the tailgating experience for all fans on game day. “It will be great to see all our fans enjoying themselves so close to the pitch as we warm up on match day,” said the football team's head coach. Greg Gattuso “The new Grass Lot will bring a lot of energy right outside the gates of Casey Stadium and our guys will definitely benefit from that as they get ready to play.” What Great Dane Fans Need to Know: Input: The entrance to the Grass Lot is located just down the right field line from Varsity Field (baseball complex) on University Drive East. Festival style parking: Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Grass Lot. Fans will be directed to the next available parking lot. If fans plan to tailgate in groups, they are encouraged to arrive at the stadium together. Parking passes: Parking passes in the Grass Lot are digital. Fans can purchase season-long parking passes for $75 ($15 savings). Fans are encouraged to purchase their single-game digital parking passes prior to the game. Single-game parking passes are ONLY available for purchase via credit card on game days, as all UAlbany Athletic events are cashless. Season and individual match parking passes can be purchased in advance online via click here.

Parking passes in the Grass Lot are digital. Fans can purchase season-long parking passes for $75 ($15 savings). Fans are encouraged to purchase their single-game digital parking passes prior to the game. Single-game parking passes are ONLY available for purchase via credit card on game days, as all UAlbany Athletic events are cashless. Riding on the back: There will be ten foot “islands” between parking rows in the Grass Lot where fans can tailgate. All University Tailgating Policies still apply, to view these policies click here. Tailgating is prohibited in this area when the Grass Lot is in use.

There will be ten foot “islands” between parking rows in the Grass Lot where fans can tailgate. All University Tailgating Policies still apply, to view these policies click here. Bad weather: In the event of inclement weather, the University reserves the right to adjust the parking prior to game day. In this case, the parking lot will be reverted to Dutch Lot for one game. If an adjustment needs to be made, fans will be notified 48 hours prior to the game.

In the event of inclement weather, the University reserves the right to adjust the parking prior to game day. In this case, the parking lot will be reverted to Dutch Lot for one game. If an adjustment needs to be made, fans will be notified 48 hours prior to the game. Broadview Lot (located next to Casey Stadium): The Broadview Lot remains unchanged. The Broadview Lot will continue to use hang tag passes and will not be available for single game day purchases.

The Broadview Lot remains unchanged. The Broadview Lot will continue to use hang tag passes and will not be available for single game day purchases. Dutch Lot: Will only be available to UAlbany students and faculty/staff with valid 2024-25 parking decals. Tailgating is prohibited in this area when the Grass Lot is in use.

Will only be available to UAlbany students and faculty/staff with valid 2024-25 parking decals. Tailgating is prohibited in this area when the Grass Lot is in use. Directions to the lawn: Entering campus via Western Ave. (recommended): Grass Lot pass holders or match day purchasers should turn right and follow further instructions from the match day parking attendants. Broadview Lot pass holders entering the Western Ave entrance should display their ID and turn left (towards Casey Stadium) onto the campus loop road. Access to campus via Washington Ave.: Grass Lot pass holders or game day purchasers should turn left and follow campus signs and further instructions for game day parking lot staff. Broadview Lot pass holders entering the Washington Ave entrances should present proper ID and turn right onto the campus loop road. You enter the campus via Fuller Rd./Great Dane Dr.: Grass Lot pass holders or game day purchasers should turn left and follow campus signs and further instructions for game day parking lot staff. Broadview Lot pass holders entering through the Fuller Rd. entrance should present proper identification and turn right onto the campus loop road.

