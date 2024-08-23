Updates to Central Catholic vs. OHSAA high school football scores. Perry





PERRY TWP. It's time to start a new high school football season. That means it's time for another Battle of 13th Street. Central Catholic and Perry renewed their season-opening neighborhood rivalry Thursday night at Perry's Keith Wakefield Stadium. Here's what happened. Perry books decisive victory Perry completes a 35-0 victory over Central Catholic. Kyson Walker scores second touchdown of the night Kyson Walker had a big impact on special teams in the first half and didn't end the night without reaching the end zone again. Walker's touchdown in the fourth quarter extended Perry's lead to 35-0. Perry maintains his four-touchdown lead Perry enters the fourth quarter with a 28-0 lead. Long Caelob Hundley run sets up potential dagger touchdown for Perry The Panthers had their share of big plays tonight, Caelob Hundley produced the latter. With Perry pinned deep in his own territory, Hundley ran 85 yards to the Central Catholic 2-yard line. Connor Shepherd scored on the next play to give the Panthers a 28-0 lead. Perry's Dominic Scott thwarts golden opportunity for Central Catholic Central Catholic appeared capable of scoring its first points of the season late in the first half. Perry's Dominic Scott dashed those hopes with an interception deep in Crusader territory. The Panthers led 21-0 at halftime. Perry leads Central Catholic 21-0 at the end of the first quarter With three touchdowns in three possessions, the Panthers led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Perry's Kyson Walker…what a comeback again You've probably figured out by now that Kyson Walker is also a pretty good Perry sprinter. His second big punt return of the night is to the Central Catholic 13. Austin Mattox's touchdown to Luke Wolf on the next play extends Perry's lead to 21-0. Perry doubles and extends lead on his second possession Two possessions, two touchdowns for Perry. The Panthers lead 14-0 on quarterback Austin Mattox's 5-yard touchdown run. Central Catholic's defense can't afford to fall further behind against a team that likes to run the ball … and does it well. Perry strikes quickly for a 7-0 lead The Panthers needed just over two minutes to open the scoring, with Kyson Walker taking advantage of his long kickoff return and scoring on a 12-yard run to give Perry a 7-0 lead. Perry gets great field position on first possession Central Catholic kicks off to Perry. Kyson Walker brings the ball back to midfield. We're on our way. Canton Central Catholic vs. Perry OHSAA high school football pregame primer Team Head coach 2023 record Playoff Finish 2023 Central Catholic Jeff Lindesmith, 11th year, 70-48 7-5 Lost 48-25 to Kirtland in the Division VI, Region 21 quarterfinals pear wine Zach Slates, Fourth Grade, 10-22 4-7 Lost 35-14 to Lake in Division II, Region 7 first round Below are previews of the 2024 American football seasons for Central Catholic and Perry ahead of tonight's season opener. Central Catholic Football:Crusaders 2024 High School Football Schedule Preview Perry football:Panthers 2024 high school football schedule, preview Perry High School football won its previous two games against Canton Central Catholic Perry's Ryder Hartshorn, a senior a year ago, rushed for 208 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries to lead the Panthers to a 42-25 win at Central Catholic in 2023. Hartshorn's highlight was a 62-yard TD run in the second quarter, as he helped Perry roll out 412 rushing yards on 45 carries. In rainy conditions, the Panthers completed just one pass in the win. Perry's victory last year followed their 51-28 victory at Wakefield Stadium in 2022, as the Panthers have won six of the last seven games against the Crusaders. Watch Ohio High School Football Live on the NFHS Network All Season Contact Mike at [email protected] On X: @mpopovichREP We occasionally recommend products and services of interest. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not influence our reporting.

