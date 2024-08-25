Sathiyan's combative victory over Aruna is in vain for Delhi

CHENNAI: Veteran Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran began his fifth season in the colours of Dabang Delhi TTC with a sensational comeback win over world number 20 Quadri Aruna, the highest-ranked male player in the 2024 Ultimate Table Tennis, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. However, that did not stop U Mumba from beating Delhi 9-6.

Sathiyan struggled to find his footing in his first match of the season and was immediately 7-0 down to his much higher-ranked opponent. The Indian Olympian came back with some solid defence and assertive smashers in the second and third games to win with two 11-9 scores to claim the match. Sathiyan's win over Aruna was his first against the African table tennis great in his career.

Despite Sathiyan's strong start for Delhi, Sutirtha Mukherjee regained control of the tie for Mumbai in the first women's singles match. Sutirtha defeated young Diya Chitale in three straight games, setting the stage for a tantalizing mixed doubles match.

Sathiyan returned to the table for the mixed doubles alongside partner Orawan Paranag. Meanwhile, Manav Thakkar and Spain’s Maria Xiao made their first appearance of the season. Despite their limited interaction so far, Manav and Xiao showed impeccable coordination to claim the match in Mumbai’s favour, putting their team on the verge of a historic victory.

Manav then took on debutant Andreas Levenko in the second match of the men's singles and raced into a 2-0 lead, pulling Mumbai over the line and helping them register their first win over Delhi. Paranang later defeated Xiao in the women's singles second to limit the damage of the defeat for the Delhi team.

Later, Lilian Bardet and Bernadette Szocs' 3-0 wins in their respective singles matches helped Ahmedabad SG Pipers secure their first win of the season against Athlead Goa Challengers. Ahmedabad won four of their five matches to stay ahead of the competition. From Goa, Yangzi defeated Liu Reeth Rishya 3-0 in the women's singles match but it was not enough for her team.

Results:

U Mumba TT bt Dabang Delhi TTC 9-6

Ahmedabad SG Pipers vs Athlead Goa Challengers 10-5