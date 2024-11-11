Oh Sang-wook, Edward Lee and Shin Yu-bin (from left). courtesy | CICI

National fencing team Oh Sang-wook, Korean-American chef Edward Lee and national table tennis team Shin Yoo-bin were selected as winners of the “Korean Image Award 2025”.

The Korea Institute for Image Communication (CICI, Chairman Choi Jung-hwa) announced the winners of the “Korea Image Award 2025” on the 11th. Moreover, Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature will be a special tribute to the translators of Korean literature.

Oh Sang-wook will receive the “Dimdimdol Award”, which rewards Koreans and companies that have helped promote Korea's image to the world. He became the first Korean to win two gold medals in the team event and the men's individual saber event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and he was credited with promoting the power of Korean fencing to the world.

Chef Edward Lee, who won second prize in the Netflix cooking competition program “Black and White Cook,” will receive the “Singkum Bridge Award,” given to foreigners who have served as a bridge to promote Korea to the world. It is a contribution to informing the world that food can be a medium to convey philosophy and culture beyond taste, by introducing creative Korean food with Korean ingredients.

The 'Flower Stone Award', which is presented to an individual who has contributed to the flourishing of Korea's image in the world, will be presented to Shin Yu-bin, who won two bronze medals in the mixed doubles and women's team events at the Paris competition of 2024. Olympic Games.

In addition, a special tribute will be paid to the Korean literary translators who, behind the scenes, have informed the world about the originality, sensitivity and depth of Korean literature on the occasion of Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Korea Image Communication Institute annually rewards people, objects and organizations that contribute to promoting Korea's image throughout the year. The ceremony will take place on January 15, 2025 at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.