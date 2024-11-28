Pickleball Alliance serves new club on Kendall Campus





Pickleball, the sensational paddle sport that integrates elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has made its way to Kendall Campus. Four pickleball courts will be constructed in the Racquet Sports Complex next to the G building in 2022. Due to high demand, another 10 courts have been added. Today, these courts serve as a playing field for the Kendall Pickleball Alliancea club aimed at uniting people with a shared interest in sport. When you share a love of a sport with someone else, it connects you with someone you never thought you would ever connect with, says Michelle Zimmermann, an interior design student who is president of the club. The 19-year-old leads the KPA with Vice President Yosdany Angulo-Cartas, Secretary Samuel Castro Guerrero and Treasurer Ashlee Lopez. They currently have 26 members, who meet every Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tournaments range at different skill levels, including beginner, intermediate and advanced. Members are encouraged to bring their own equipment, but a limited number of paddles and balls are available with a valid MDC ID. Students encounter stress with exams, classes and life in general, and pickleball is a great way to have that energy and really unsettling, you know, to create positive stress, says Magdalena Cookie Rosell, manager of the SharkFit Recreation Fitness, water and wellness center on Kendall Campus, serving as advisor to the KPA. The club hosted the event on October 30 Pickleball on wheels, an event in honor of Disability Awareness Month, where members of the ACCESS department and the Diverse Student Organization played pickleball with club members. We played with some members in wheelchairs and it was fun to see my members connect with them because it's not easy playing pickleball on wheels, Zimmermann said. It was nice to see them form such a bond; No Whether you are disabled or not, everyone is the same in the pickleball world. Ricardo Crespo, a biomedical engineering student, says the club has allowed him to step out of his comfort zone. On my first day there, everyone was very welcoming and they talked to me: Playing pickleball is a very good icebreaker, said the 19-year-old, who participated in the Pickleball on Wheels event. I had to talk to a lot of people I didn't know, so that definitely helped with my social anxiety. On December 5 at 5 p.m., KPA will host a pickleball tournament in partnership with the Future Business Leaders of America to raise money for the business club. Teams of two can register for $20 until December 3. Zimmermann hopes to host more fundraising events with organizations like hospitals and tournaments with local institutions like Florida International University and the University of Miami. It just really puts a smile on your face [to my face] to see the students playing and really having fun, as if they were letting loose. And you know, from a very good player to a novice player who is learning. “I just enjoy seeing the students use our beautiful facilities,” Rosell said. For more information about the club, please contact Zimmermann at [email protected] or visit their Instagram page @mdc_kpa.

