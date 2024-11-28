Men's hockey hosts Air Force in weekend series





PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown Bears (2-3-1, 2-3-1 ECAC) return to Meehan Auditorium for the first non-conference games of the season against the Air Force Falcons (8-8-0, 5-3-0 AHA) . The Bears and Falcons face off Friday at 7 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend with the Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Brown Bears (2-3-1, 2-3-1 ECAC) return to Meehan Auditorium for the first non-conference games of the season against the Air Force Falcons (8-8-0, 5-3-0 AHA) . The Bears and Falcons face off Friday at 7 p.m. before wrapping up the weekend with the Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday at 4 p.m. EXPLORING THE BEARS Brown enters the weekend on the back of back-to-back wins in the North Country with a final score of 1-0 and 2-1.

Max Scott And Charlie Gollob lead the Bears with two goals each Tyler Kopff , Brian Nicholas And Ivan Zadvernyuk led the team with four points.

And lead the Bears with two goals each , And led the team with four points. Defensively, Brown allows just 2.2 goals per game to rank third in the ECAC and 14th in the NCAA.

Goalkeeper Lawton Zacher has a 1.73 goals against average and a .940 save percentage in four starts.

has a 1.73 goals against average and a .940 save percentage in four starts. Bruno's penalty kill ranks third in the ECAC and 19th nationally at 85.0% (17-for-20). EXPLORING THE BOXES Air Force enters the Thanksgiving weekend with an overall record of 8-8-0 and an Atlantic Hockey mark of 5-3-0. The Falcons last fell in back-to-back conference games last weekend in Bentley after beating Canisius and Mercyhurst on back-to-back weekends in Colorado Springs.

Air Force also split a weekend series with Arizona State and AIC, a sweep over Lindenwood, two losses to Colorado College and losses to Minnesota and UMass.

Brendan Gibbons, a native of Wakefield, Rhode Island, leads the team with six goals and is in second place with 11 points. Nick Remissong leads with nine assists and is third with 10 points.

Clayton Cosentino leads the Falcons with 13 points and ranks second in goals (5) and assists (8).

Air Force's power play is at 17% (9-53) and ranks 40th in the NCAA. The penalty kills also rank 40th at 78.1% (25-32).

Nationally, the defense ranks 32nd, with 2.9 goals per game. Goalkeeper Guy Blessing has started all 16 games and has a 2.70 goals average and a 0.904 save percentage. WITHIN THE SERIES The weekend marks the eleventh and twelfth meetings in the series' history with the Air Force Academy and the first meetings since the 1996-97 campaign.

The Bears have a 5-2-2 record in the series and a 3-0-1 home record against the Falcons. NORTHLAND SAFETY The Bears picked up the program's first sweep over Clarkson and St. Lawrence for the first time since November 2004 and for the third time ever last weekend, participating in a sweep in February 2002.

Brown earned a 1-0 win over Clarkson on Friday before a 2-1 overtime win against St. Lawrence on Saturday.

This is only the sixth time the Bears have defeated the Golden Knights and Saints, with consecutive home wins in November 2005, November 2003 and February 1980. ZACHER STANDS TALL Second goalkeeper Lawton Zacher recorded his first career shutout with a 29-save performance in Friday's 1-0 win over 19th-ranked Clarkson.

recorded his first career shutout with a 29-save performance in Friday's 1-0 win over 19th-ranked Clarkson. He followed with a 30-save effort in a 2-1 win over St. Lawrence on Saturday to complete the weekend sweep.

On Monday, the ECAC announced Zacher as Goalkeeper of the Week. Overall, he posted a 0.49 goals against average and a 0.983 save percentage in the two games. GOOSE EGGS Over the last three games, Zacher recorded a scoreless streak of 157:04, the second-longest streak dating back to the 1999-2000 season.

Zacher held Princeton (11/15) scoreless in the final 50:32 of gameplay before Friday's 60-minute shutout against Clarkson.

He then went 46:42 into the game against St. Lawrence before allowing a goal.

He stopped 71 shots during the stretch.

The third longest streak, 152:54 by Yann Danis in February 2002, also included a North Country sweep. Longest Winless Streaks – Program History 1. Yann Danis '04 — 161:30 (8/11 – 15/11/03)

2. Lawton Zacher '27 — 157:04 (15/11 – 23/11/24 3. Yann Danis '04 – 152:54 (9/2 – 23/2/02)

4. Mike Clemente '12 – 151:27 (3/6 – 3/13/09)

5. Robert Hutton '32 – 148:04 (12/17/30 – 1/17/1931)

6. Adam D'Alba '08 — 147:50 (3/12 – 30/12/04)

7. Yann Danis '04 – 142:36 (15/2 – 22/2/03)

8. Donald Hunt '30 – 140:48 (20/12/29 – 25/1/1930)

9. Tyler Steel '16 – 134:44 (2/14 – 2/28/14)

10. Robert Van Wickle '29 – 134:24 (1/25 – 2/23/1929)

11. Yann Danis '04 – 129:56 (28/12/03 – 3/1/04)

12. Yann Danis '04 – 129:54 (27/2 – 12/3/04) ZACHER IN THE NCAA Zacher's .940 save percentage leads the ECAC and ranks seventh nationally.

His 1.73 goals against average ranks second in the conference and 12th nationally. GOLLOB TABED ROOKIE OF THE WEEK Toronto resident Charlie Gollob picked up ECAC Rookie of the Week honors after his two-goal weekend in the North Country.

picked up ECAC Rookie of the Week honors after his two-goal weekend in the North Country. He scored the lone goal with half a second left in Friday's game against Clarkson before notching the opening goal 1:29 into the second period at St. Lawrence on Saturday. FINAL SECOND MAGIC Gollob's game winner with 0.5 seconds left in Clarkson marked the sixth time since the start of the 1999–2000 season that the Bears struck in the final minute to win.

Gollob joins Jeff Prough (2), Tim Lappin, Sam Lafferty and Harry Zolnierczyk with goals in the last minute. The full list of last minute goals can be found below.

Prough's winner in Minnesota-Duluth is the last of the bunch, with 0.1 seconds left. Final Minute Game winners (since 1999–2000) Prough at 19:59.9 — 11/20/04 at Minnesota-Duluth (W, 2-1)

Gollob at 19:59.5 — 11/22/24 at Clarkson (W, 1-0) Lappin at 7:57 PM — 1/19/2018 vs. Rensselaer (W, 2-1)

Prough at 19:22 — 11/11/05 vs. Clarkson (W, 4-3)

Zolnierczykat 19:14 — 16-1-2011 vs. Yale (W, 3-2)

Lafferty at 7:13 PM – 12/29/15 vs. Colgate (W, 7-5) BROWN FOUNDATION FOR UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the backbone of our athletics program and plays a critical role in improving the student-athlete experience. This is possible through philanthropic support from our alumni, parents, fans and friends. Your gift through the Sports Foundation can have an immediate impact on today's brown bears and help them excel in the classroom, in competition and, most importantly, in the community. Please clickherefor more information on how you can support the Bears. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

For the latest news about Brown Athletics, please follow@BrownU_Bearson X and@BrownU_Bearson Instagram. LikeBruinUberenon Facebook and subscribe to theBrownAthleticsYouTube channel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://brownbears.com/news/2024/11/27/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-hosts-air-force-in-weekend-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos