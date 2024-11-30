Hello! In this tail-chasing Test cricketing winter, where Sri Lanka chased New Zealand who chased India who chased Australia, England (chased down in turn by Pakistan) now close their jaws on the frisky Kiwi tail. With a lead of just four, and only four wickets in hand, New Zealand will struggle to keep the crowds, lolling deliciously at the gorgeous Hagley Oval, entertained after lunch, let alone into day five. “,”elementId”:”21b6034d-dfa5-427f-94b3-182ea7d7ce72″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” England utilised day three to the full Harry Brook blissing out with yet another score of 150 plus, Ben Stokes with a restrained 80 and some plentiful biffing by Carse and Atkinson. Henry finished with four wickets, Smith with three. New Zealand, who dropped eight catches as England rocked and rolled towards 500, faltered early in their second innings. Williamson orchestrated a steady-as-she-goes recovery, but Chris Woakes outwitted him – Williamson and new man Blundell caught in successive balls. Three wickets too for the unstoppable Carse. “,”elementId”:”1830a572-e72b-4cad-a989-a32a27b5fbc1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:” Im in my friends lovely house in Marlow, being entertained by their kittens. Wherever you are, do drop me a line. “,”elementId”:”09f32068-4454-4c23-9c7d-c4aa312537b3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1733000963000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:16.09EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1733000955000,”blockLastUpdate dDisplay '16.09 EST', 'blockFirstPublished':1733000963000,'blockFirstPublishedDisplay '16.09EST', 'blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone':16.09 ''title 'Preamble', 'contributors':[],”primaryDateLinedice:Sat Nov 30, 2024 5:29 PM EST”,”secondaryDateLinedice:First published Sat Nov 30, 2024 4:09 PM EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id:key-events-carousel-mobile “,”absoluteServerTimes”: false,”renderingTarget Important events

55th above: NNew Zealand 184-6 (Smith 17, Mitchell 41) Carse, shirt loose as always, injects a few more bouncers and Smith happily ducks under them. All good energy for Brendan McCullum, thinking Ashes was tied a year later. Part

54th left: NNew Zealand 182-6 (Smith 15, Mitchell 41) Stokes continues. Throws in a no-ball. And another as a tricky bounce forces Smith to duck. New Zealand resisted for twenty minutes. Mitchell, who averages 72 against England, continues his thorny progress. Part

53rd above: NNew Zealand 176-6 (Smid 12, Mitchell 40) Morning/evening Tanya. New Zealand and England are always worth watching, but it will take something special for the Black Caps to turn this around. So your friend has kittens, you say? Are they watching or are they busy making you cookies for lunch? We got two kittens over the summer after 15 years of being dog owners. Sisters we called Margo and Olive. They are magnificent creatures. Cats are the animal world equivalent of Test cricket, I think. They know they are the best, and they feel sorry for anyone who disagrees. If I could watch Test cricket forever with a cat by my side, I would be a happy man. The kittens Are cute (Paris and Stella), but I disagree, Simon McMahon. The dog is the pet equivalent of Test cricket. Part

52nd above: NNew Zealand 172-6 (Smith 11, Mitchell 37) While the cat on the carpet in front of me plays with a carrot on a fishing rod, Stokes bursts in. The sky is blue, the hills are beautiful, the ground is full. Another four slip through the cordon. Part

51st over: NNew Zealand 166-6 (Smith 10, Mitchell 32) The dangerous Brydon Carse charges in like a hungry panther. Smith pings him for two successive fours, one of which is cleverly guided between slip and gully. Part

50th above: New Zealand 157-6 (Smith 2, Mitchell 32) Stokes starts with a loosener as the Barmy army rages through a full-fledged Jerusalem. Stokes hair is Compton Brylcreem with a hint of mullet. A few singles ensure that the Kiwis can get started. Part

David Gower does the starting bell rings and Ben Stokes has the ball. Here we go. Part

Chris Woakes does Walking David Gower through the Kane Williamson plan. Ideally, you take him out early, when he is most vulnerable. I'm thinking of the fourth/fifth stump, everyone is susceptible to that. Then it's all about using the fold. It's nice when something like this comes together. Part

Mmmmm. 25 degrees with a nice breeze, and an oatmeal pitch. Part

Good evening Alistair Connor in Lyon: It's very decent from the Guardian to OBO overnight tests. My routine is to follow along until midnight, then go to bed and scroll back in the morning without learning the score so I can keep the excitement going while I catch up. Gummy, half-closed eyes are an advantage. I could probably get a free NZ TV feed, but that would mean staying up all night. This series has enormous potential. Our fortunes will undoubtedly deteriorate at some point, but the sides are well matched. It is certainly a tasty side dish in the run-up to Christmas. Part

A nice flat, pristine surface, says Jeremy Coney, looking neat and tidy. For a day four surface it looks pretty good and if you can get in there are runs available. Part

The Wisden Editor rubs it in: There aren't many better views of cricket than Hagley Oval, with the Port Hills in the background. pic.twitter.com/9lI08qovbA — Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) November 30, 2024



”}}”/> Part

Playing is due to starts at 10pm GMT. While you wait, you read that Harry Brook has jam on his toast. Part