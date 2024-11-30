Sports
New Zealand vs England: First Men's Cricket Test Day Four Live | New Zealand vs England 2024
“,”elementId”:”21b6034d-dfa5-427f-94b3-182ea7d7ce72″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
England utilised day three to the full Harry Brook blissing out with yet another score of 150 plus, Ben Stokes with a restrained 80 and some plentiful biffing by Carse and Atkinson. Henry finished with four wickets, Smith with three. New Zealand, who dropped eight catches as England rocked and rolled towards 500, faltered early in their second innings. Williamson orchestrated a steady-as-she-goes recovery, but Chris Woakes outwitted him – Williamson and new man Blundell caught in successive balls. Three wickets too for the unstoppable Carse.
“,”elementId”:”1830a572-e72b-4cad-a989-a32a27b5fbc1″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”
Im in my friends lovely house in Marlow, being entertained by their kittens. Wherever you are, do drop me a line.
“,”elementId”:”09f32068-4454-4c23-9c7d-c4aa312537b3″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”summary”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1733000963000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:16.09EST”,”blockLastUpdated”:1733000955000,”blockLastUpdate dDisplay '16.09 EST', 'blockFirstPublished':1733000963000,'blockFirstPublishedDisplay '16.09EST', 'blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone':16.09 ''title 'Preamble', 'contributors':[],”primaryDateLinedice:Sat Nov 30, 2024 5:29 PM EST”,”secondaryDateLinedice:First published Sat Nov 30, 2024 4:09 PM EST”}],”filterKeyEvents”:false,”id:key-events-carousel-mobile “,”absoluteServerTimes”: false,”renderingTarget
Important events
55th above: NNew Zealand 184-6 (Smith 17, Mitchell 41) Carse, shirt loose as always, injects a few more bouncers and Smith happily ducks under them. All good energy for Brendan McCullum, thinking Ashes was tied a year later.
54th left: NNew Zealand 182-6 (Smith 15, Mitchell 41) Stokes continues. Throws in a no-ball. And another as a tricky bounce forces Smith to duck. New Zealand resisted for twenty minutes. Mitchell, who averages 72 against England, continues his thorny progress.
53rd above: NNew Zealand 176-6 (Smid 12, Mitchell 40)
Morning/evening Tanya. New Zealand and England are always worth watching, but it will take something special for the Black Caps to turn this around. So your friend has kittens, you say? Are they watching or are they busy making you cookies for lunch? We got two kittens over the summer after 15 years of being dog owners. Sisters we called Margo and Olive. They are magnificent creatures. Cats are the animal world equivalent of Test cricket, I think. They know they are the best, and they feel sorry for anyone who disagrees. If I could watch Test cricket forever with a cat by my side, I would be a happy man.
The kittens Are cute (Paris and Stella), but I disagree, Simon McMahon. The dog is the pet equivalent of Test cricket.
52nd above: NNew Zealand 172-6 (Smith 11, Mitchell 37) While the cat on the carpet in front of me plays with a carrot on a fishing rod, Stokes bursts in. The sky is blue, the hills are beautiful, the ground is full. Another four slip through the cordon.
51st over: NNew Zealand 166-6 (Smith 10, Mitchell 32) The dangerous Brydon Carse charges in like a hungry panther. Smith pings him for two successive fours, one of which is cleverly guided between slip and gully.
50th above: New Zealand 157-6 (Smith 2, Mitchell 32) Stokes starts with a loosener as the Barmy army rages through a full-fledged Jerusalem. Stokes hair is Compton Brylcreem with a hint of mullet. A few singles ensure that the Kiwis can get started.
David Gower does the starting bell rings and Ben Stokes has the ball. Here we go.
Chris Woakes does Walking David Gower through the Kane Williamson plan. Ideally, you take him out early, when he is most vulnerable. I'm thinking of the fourth/fifth stump, everyone is susceptible to that. Then it's all about using the fold. It's nice when something like this comes together.
Mmmmm. 25 degrees with a nice breeze, and an oatmeal pitch.
Good evening Alistair Connor in Lyon: It's very decent from the Guardian to OBO overnight tests. My routine is to follow along until midnight, then go to bed and scroll back in the morning without learning the score so I can keep the excitement going while I catch up. Gummy, half-closed eyes are an advantage. I could probably get a free NZ TV feed, but that would mean staying up all night.
This series has enormous potential. Our fortunes will undoubtedly deteriorate at some point, but the sides are well matched.
It is certainly a tasty side dish in the run-up to Christmas.
A nice flat, pristine surface, says Jeremy Coney, looking neat and tidy. For a day four surface it looks pretty good and if you can get in there are runs available.
The Wisden Editor rubs it in:
Playing is due to starts at 10pm GMT. While you wait, you read that Harry Brook has jam on his toast.
Preamble
Hello! In this tail-chasing Test cricket winter, with Sri Lanka chasing New Zealand who chased India who chased Australia, England (in turn chased by Pakistan) are now locking their jaws on the playful Kiwi tail. With a lead of just four and just four wickets in hand, New Zealand will struggle to hold the crowds, hanging out at the beautiful Hagley Oval, entertained after lunch, let alone on day five.
England made the most of day three, Harry Brook pleased with another score of 150 plus, Ben Stokes with a subdued 80 and copious chatter from Carse and Atkinson. Henry finished with four wickets, Smith with three. New Zealand, who dropped eight catches as England wobbled and rolled towards 500, faltered early in their second innings. Williamson made a steady recovery but Chris Woakes outwitted him – Williamson and new signing Blundell tangled in successive balls. Three wickets too for the unstoppable Carse.
I'm at my friends' lovely house in Marlow, being entertained by their kittens. Wherever you are, message me.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/live/2024/nov/30/new-zealand-v-england-first-mens-cricket-test-day-four-live
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ellen DeGeneress' British home suffered flooding just weeks after she moved to the country following Donald Trump's victory.
- Tennis great Martina Navratilova slams NYT article calling women 'non-transgender women'
- The British government had an emergency plan in the event of Boris Johnson's death
- College football player from SoCal, linebacker Medrick Burnett Jr. of Alabama A&M, dies after head injuries during a game
- Avian influenza detected at non-profit poultry farm on Vancouver Island, British Columbia
- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake strikes deep within Mauna Loa volcano
- Woman flies from New York to Paris without boarding pass. #Delta #JFKAirport #BBCNews
- China: Xi Jinping caught in an “endless purge” within the army?
- Replace PM Modi project fails again
- New Zealand vs England: First Men's Cricket Test Day Four Live | New Zealand vs England 2024
- McLaughlin, first owner of the Blackhawks, finally enters the American Hockey Hall of Fame
- Australia has banned social media for under 16s