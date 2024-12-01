Sports
State selector slams cricket Australia after Adam Zampa's directive leaves Prospect out in the cold
New South Wales selector Stuart Clark spoke at length about the circumstances in which they had to face Adam Zampa for their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.
Adam is a highly experienced cricketer who is a great addition to our group. Cricket NSW head of cricket performance Greg Mail had told the media when the state side selected Zampa for their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.
It was an interesting choice. Zampa, one of Australia's greatest limited-overs cricketers, is yet to play a Test match and had so far taken just 111 wickets from 40 first-class matches, the last of which came in 2022-23. Zampa took 3-96 and 1-44 on his comeback (his bowling average in the format is 46.56), but NSW lost the match.
To accommodate Zampa, NSW had to leave out 23-year-old leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha, whose 12 first-class matches have earned him 34 wickets at 36.29, although, to be fair, Sangha was wicketless in his last Sheffield Shield match, against South -Australia.
Stuart Clark: CA's comments make no sense
In conversation with abc.net.auClark made his thoughts on Zampa's selection clear: When it came to Adam Zampa, we didn't have a discussion because we didn't have to. We were told he had to play.
Adam Zampa pushed for Test selection in Australia's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and returned to NSW.
It was the legspinner's first Sheffield Shield match since February 2023, but critics questioned why he was picked ahead of Tanveer Sangha.
: https://t.co/82nHzoynsj pic.twitter.com/9LRu2K9Msf
ABC SPORT (@abcsport) November 30, 2024
I don't understand what Cricket Australia's comment is. We didn't have to have a robust debate about his selection. It was forgiven [sic] conclusion that he was on the team. I don't know where this comment comes from. We do not understand this, because what we were told and what appears in the press is exactly the opposite. They don't make sense.”
The comment Clark is referring to is that made by Cricket Australia high-performance manager Ben Oliver two days ago, where he said: “Ultimately, selection for any Sheffield Shield or domestic match is very much the domain of the state association,” implying that no directive had been issued to NSW.
So either we, the selectors, got it wrong, I don't know, we got it wrong, but it's pretty clear to me that we've been getting messages that he should be in the team,” Clark added.
I'm not saying he wouldn't have been on the team. We haven't had that discussion. We have Tanveer Sangha and we have other spinners in the squad. We didn't have to talk about it because the decision had already been made.
Calling Zampa a world-class white-ball bowler, Clark highlighted what he expected from the world champion leg-spinner if he wanted a first-class cricket career: If we wanted to be part of the four-day format, then [he] He should probably be around and come to training, play a bit of cricket, that sort of thing.
He is a quality bowler. There is no reason why he cannot be successful over a period of time. From my point of view, if he wants to play, it's a matter for Adam to let the people at Cricket Australia know. He has a contract with them. The message will flow down what they think. Then we can consider him when we pick a team, instead of putting him on it.
Zampa on Test cricket: It's something I'd like to do
The New South Wales selection saga comes amid rumors Zampa could be in line for a surprise Test debut during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka early next year.
Zampa himself is looking forward to the challenge and hopes to get “miles in his legs” before possibly receiving a red ball. “It's something I want to do and challenge myself,” he said a few days ago. “If I had to end my career and it didn't turn out that way, I would be fine with that.
“Maybe one day I'll look back and feel like maybe I didn't give it 100 percent. I feel like playing these matches and putting my hand up for the Sri Lanka tour and feeling like that is fine.
“It's important when I'm on that tour that I get some miles in my legs and it's not a huge shock to the system because it was Sunday (November 24).”
Follow Wisden for all cricket updates, including live scoresmatch statistics, quizzes and more. Stay up to date with the latest cricket newsplayer updates, team ranking, match highlights, video analysis And live match odds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wisden.com/cricket-news/state-selector-slams-cricket-australia-after-adam-zampa-directive-leaves-prospect-in-the-cold
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump chooses loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director
- Top 20 tennis star victim of robbery, but thieves leave rackets behind | Tennis | Sport
- Bushra Bibi: Veiled face of the PTI
- This famous biohacker believes he can cheat death
- Trump names loyalist Kash Patel as FBI director
- PM Modi condoles death of researcher Prithwindra Mukherjee
- Clemson clinches spot in 20th ACC football championship game
- Boris Johnson calls for British 'peace forces' to be sent to Ukraine
- Narrative to declare Imran Khan crazy under construction, says Senator Faisal Vawda
- State selector slams cricket Australia after Adam Zampa's directive leaves Prospect out in the cold
- Trump threatens to tax BRICS countries 100% if they continue creating new currency
- Twice-yearly vaccination could help eradicate AIDS. But will it reach everyone who needs it?