OSSAA football playoffs scores, schedule for week 13 Oklahoma HS





The Oklahoma high school football season continues with the first half of the playoff semifinals beginning in Week 13. Here's a look at the Week 13 schedule and scores: More:How Juju Smith overcame heart disease and loss to lead Choctaw Football to success Oklahoma high school football Week 13 scoreboard More:The Oklahoman's high school football pick for each Week 13 state semifinal A special offer lets you stream high school playoff games at a discount The Oklahoma doesn't want you to miss your favorite team during the OSSAA football playoffs, so to make watching games on the NFHS Network a little easier, use the promo codeNOR20 to get $20 off an annual subscription to the high school sports streaming service. The regular price is $79.99, but with the code you can get it for $59.99. The subscription isn't just for football, sign up now and you'll get all the sports the NFHS covers in the winter and spring seasons, including basketball, football, baseball and softball to name a few. And because it's an annual subscription, it's also good for the 2025 fall season, so you can watch both the 2025 high school football and volleyball games. Visit nfhsnetwork.com and apply promo codeNOR20 at checkout to receive the discount and start streaming Oklahoma High School Sports today. Stream high school football games with NFHS discount More:The Oklahoman's high school football pick for each Week 13 state semifinal Friday is the semifinals of the Oklahoma high school playoffs Class 6A-I At Claremore Owasso 30, Jenks 27, 3OT Bixby 29, Edmond Memorial 8 Class 6A-II At Wagoner Choctaw 31, Sand Springs 21 And Catoosa Muskogee 35, Stillwater 14 More:Vote for the Landmark Fine Homes Boys High School Athlete of the Week from November 17 to 23 Class 3A In Prague Lincoln Christian 42, Heritage Hall 14 At Moore's Sulfur 68, Checotah 21 Class 2A-I At Noble Millwood 36, Marlow 34, 2OT At Harrah's Washington 46, Metro Christian 7 More:How Carl Albert football legend Gary Rose is staying close to his coach as he retires Class 2A-II At Noble Davis14, Stroud6 At Wagoner Vian 35, Colcord 15 Class BI In Northwest St. (Alva) Laverne 46, Garber 6 With Alex Dewar 45, Hollis 0 More:Freshman QB, stout defense led Washington to defeat Metro Christian in 2A-I semifinals Oklahoma high school football stats from Friday Class 6A-I BIXBY 29, EDMOND MEMORIAL 8 Edmond Memorial;;0;;8;;0;;0;;;;8 Bixby;;14;;0;;15;;0;;;;29 BixbyBraeden Presley 54 pass from Carson Kirby (Bradley Tao kick) BixbyCooper Parker 1 run (Tao kick) EMBilly McDown 7 pass from David McComb (Nick Booker run) BixbyKirby 22 run (Parker run) BixbyPresley 29 pass from Kirby (Tao kick) Game in numbers Edmond Memorial;;;;Bixby 8;;First downs;;23 21-66;;Haastslag-yds.;;44-206 76;;Passing yards;;186 11-28-1;;Pass CAI;;20-25-1 0-0;;Fumbles #-lost;;3-3 7-48;;Penalty number-yds.;;7-40 9-3;;Team records;;10-2 More:Bixby football continues, but Owasso rematch looms in the Class 6A-I finals Class 3A LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 42, HERITAGE HALL 14 Heritage Hall;;14;;0;;0;;0;;;;14 Lincoln Christian;;0;;21;;14;;7;;;;42 HHBarrett Travis 2 run (Cal Welker kick) HHPorter England 9 pass from Hudson Ferris (Welker kick) LCDawson Fullingim 15 run (kick fails) LCCarter Ricke 21 run (Kylan Schultheis van Ricke) LCJack Milligan 13 pass from Ricke (Cooper Housley kick) LC Braeden Baker 11 run (Housley kick) LCFullingim 19 run (Housley kick) LCFulllingim 11 run (Housley kick) Game in numbers Heritage Hall;;;;Lincoln Christian 13;;First downs;;25 33-140;;Haastslag-yds.;;49-373 109;;Passing yards;;108 10-23-1;;Pass CAI;;11-15-1 1-1;;Fumbles #-lost;;2-1 6-40;;Penalty number-yds.;;5-37 11-2;;Team records;;13-0 More:How Millwood pulled off a comeback win over Marlow in the Class 2A-I football semifinals Class 2A WASHINGTON 46, METRO CHRISTIAN 7 Metro Christian;;0;;0;;0;;7;;;;7 Washington;;6;;14;;20;;6;;;;38 WashingtonHudson Howard 1 run (kick failed) WashingtonMason Singletary 14 pass from Creed Barrett (Tatum Wilk kick) WashingtonNate Roberts 21 pass from Barrett (Wilk kick) WashingtonSingletary 81 pass from Barrett (kick fails) WashingtonCase Alexander 38 int. return (Wilk kick) WashingtonHoward 8 run (Wilk kick) WashingtonBarrett 21 run (kick fails) Metro ChristianKincayde Eng 8 run (Konnor Cavanaugh kick) Numbers game Metro Christian;;;;Washington 11;;First downs;;17 28-104;;Haastslag-yds.;;28-119 62;;Passing yards;;240 9-28-2;;Pass CAI;;13-22-0 3-1;;Fumbles #-lost;;0-0 7-45;;Penalty number-yds.;;3-30 12-1;;Team records;;13-0 MOLENHOUT 36, MARLOW 34, 2OT Marlow;;7;;14;;0;;7;;0;;6;;;;34 Millwood;;6;;6;;8;;8;;0;;8;;;;36 MarlowHudson Morgan 4 run (Blayd Harris kick) MillwoodAnthony Keys 5 run (run failed) MarlowMorgan 3 run (Harris kick) MarlowMorgan 18 run (Robinson kick) MillwoodKeys 8 run (pass failed) MarlowSafety (fumble in end zone) MillwoodKeys 3-run (run failed) MarlowMorgan 2 run (Harris kick) MillwoodKeys 6 run (Keys run) MillwoodCameron Carter 1 run (CJ Turnbull run) MarlowMorgan 10 run (pass failed) Game in numbers Marlow;;;;Millwood 16;;First downs;;21 48-235;;Haastslag-yds.;;47-205 32;;Passing yards;;146 2-9-2;;Pass CAI;;9-21-2 1-0;;Fumbles #-lost;;1-1 5-45;;Penalty number-yds.;;8-52 10-3;;Team records;;12-1 Every now and then we recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate commission. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently and this does not impact our reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oklahoman.com/story/sports/high-school/football/2024/11/29/oklahoma-high-school-football-scores-schedule-stats-for-2024-ossaa-week-13/76659511007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos