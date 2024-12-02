Jeep India is official drive partner of Tennis Premier League Season 6

The winners of TPL Season 6 will receive an all-new 2025 Jeep Meridian Overland. The Tennis Premier League (TPL), India's premier professional tennis league, has announced its partnership with global automotive brand Jeep for the upcoming season. The sixth season will take place from December 3 to 8 at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai.

This collaboration brings a new category partnership with Jeep(r) as the official powertrain partner. The brand prides itself on excellence in tough environments and is perfectly aligned with the existing values ​​of the players and the league. The partnership aims to enable the growth and development of tennis in the country, keeping in mind the long-term vision of these objectives.

Speaking in support of the event, Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India said, “At Jeep, we have always believed in transcending boundaries and empowering people to achieve the extraordinary. “By partnering with the Tennis Premier League, we can support a platform that aligns with our We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to a long-term partnership that will help take Indian tennis to greater heights.”

Speaking about the partnership, Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder, Tennis Premier League, said: “We are pleased to welcome Jeep to the TPL family as our Official Drive Partner for the upcoming season. Their reputation for resilience and performance reflects the values ​​we champion. at TPL This partnership reinforces our commitment to jointly nurture a world-class tennis platform in India.

Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of Tennis Premier League, added: “This partnership with Jeep is a significant boost for TPL and reflects the growing stature of the league. Jeeps' support not only brings global credibility but also adds tremendous adding value to the ecosystem we are building for tennis in India We are confident that this partnership will be fruitful in developing pathways for not only tennis, but also for tennis players in the country.