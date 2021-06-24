Tredens continues to expand-announce new offices in the UK and Canada





-The company’s growth is backed by a recent Series A funding of US $ 30 million from Chicago Pacific Founder, which aims to employ more than 700 people and double the number of people in the world.

London, June 24, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Tredence, a leading AI engineering and data science company, today announced plans to open new offices in Ukraine and offices in the United Kingdom and Canada. The new office explains the company’s rapid expansion and expands its global footprint to nine offices in four countries.

Tredence will hire more than 150 data scientists, data engineers and analysts in its newly opened offices in London and Toronto. The company provides business analytics, data engineering and data science for local retail, CPG, TMT, industrial manufacturing and healthcare customers.

“We are at the forefront of the exciting stages of a company’s life. We strongly believe that scaling isn’t just about getting bigger, it’s about getting better. Global expansion into new markets is what I do. Shashank Duby, Chief Revenue Officer of Our Growth, Innovation and Tresence, said:

“Our decision to expand in the UK and Canada reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the region and is in line with the urgent challenges of growth. London and Toronto are innovation and decentralized agile delivery models. It provides the perfect starting point for technology companies looking to strengthen their presence. As a client, our bases continue to grow in the region, and we have dedicated local talent to serve our local customers most effectively. We have an office and we have plans to expand our presence in Europe in the next 12-18 months. ”Executive, Tredens.

This global expansion is shortly after the launch of Trendence Studio, a co-creation platform for companies to move their innovation needles from “experiment” to “value realization.” The company plans to hire more than 700 employees across the market in 2021.

About Tresence

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving last mile problems in analytics. The “last mile” is defined as the gap between the creation of insight and the realization of value. With more than 800 employees and offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, Toronto and Bangalore, Tredence has clients from the largest retail, CPG, high tech, telecom, travel and industry companies.

For more information, please visit or follow www.tredence.com.

Media contacts: [email protected]

