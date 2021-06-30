Google’s new tools aim to tackle hunger by helping people find food banks and resources





Google is fighting food insecurity with the launch of Find Food Support, a new website that includes Google Maps Locator tools and non-stigma online resources.

The tech giant is working with No Kid Hungry, FoodFinder, and the USDA to identify and add more to 90,000 locations with free food assistance nationwide.

The majority of new websites are Google Maps locator tools. You can use this tool to find your nearest food bank, food pantry, or school lunch program pickup site. Users can search for their location with the tool, displaying their address, phone number, business days and business hours.

This website adds links to meals-on-wheels to help seniors find nearby programs, a database of state benefits websites, and numerous national hotlines for more food assistance options. There are food aid resources. Users can also find information on how to donate food, time and money to help those in need around them.

According to Find Food Support, its goal is to end the stigma over food insecurity, and the website tells us how it affects their lives and how they give back. There are videos of people from all over the country sharing stories about.

Why this is important

Most households in the United States are considered food security. That is, there is consistent and reliable access to food sufficient to lead an active and healthy life, but there is a significant portion of the population with inadequate access to food due to resource depletion.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the USDA considered 10.5% of US households to be food insecurity, which is equivalent to approximately 13.7 million households.

Food insecurity is more common in sub-poverty households, households with children, single-parent households, single-living adults, black and Hispanic households, and households in major cities and rural areas.

According to Feeding America, pandemics have exacerbated food insecurity, and more than 42 million people, including up to 13 million children, may now face inadequate access to food.

According to the American Hospital Association, food insecurity is a social determinants of health because it increases the risk of chronic illness in adults and puts children at risk of developmental problems. It can also lead to increased readmissions, treatment and adverse health effects.

Big trend

Fighting different health outcomes by addressing the social determinants of health has emerged as an important theme from the pandemic.

During the pandemic, Google has released a number of tools, including a vaccine locator that supports fair vaccine distribution and, more recently, a Health Equity Tracker that highlights the various impacts of COVID-19 on marginalized communities.

Other start-ups that leverage technology to address social determinants of health include NowPow, which partnered with the Chicago Public Health Service last year, landed $ 192 million in a Series C expansion funding round earlier this year. Cityblock, closed UniteUs and more. $ 150 million Series C funding round in March.

On record

There is a long way to go to completely resolve the hunger crisis in the United States and around the world, but we hope Find Food Support will help people in the United States get free food and help when they need it. I wrote in Google’s announcement.

