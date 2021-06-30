Brober team and Konami announce partnership to fuel rumors about Silent Hill





Silent Hill has been dead for a long time, but there are no rumors about its resurrection. These rumors may be a bit more formal, as the horror studio Bloomer Team and Konami have officially announced a partnership. It’s still a rumor because they didn’t talk about Silent Hill, but it’s the pyramid head of the room.

The Bloober Team explained the details on its website, but not much. Mr. Bruber called this a “strategic cooperation agreement” that “includes collaborative development of selected content and exchange of know-how.” Hideki Hayakawa, president of Konami Digital Entertainment, said, “I want to create high-quality content,” but the words of President Pyotr Bavieno of the Blue Bar team were a little more insightful.

“It’s a historic day for me and the culmination of our years of work,” he said. “The fact that a well-known company like Konami has decided to work strategically with the Blue Bar team has made us a global leader in the game and an equal partner for the major players in this market. That means. “

It’s a “culmination of a few years,” and it’s related to horror, as the Bloomer Team has produced many horror games over the last decade, including Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, Observer, and Blair Witch. Indicates that there is. Recently, medium. Creating a 2019 Blair Witch also shows that Blue Bar is willing to work within an established IP.

There were both rumors and hints that this was a Silent Hill project. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz in February 2021, Babieno said the studio had been working on horror IP for over a year at that time, “exciting” fans and “a very famous game publisher.” I did.

VideoGamesChronicle couldn’t confirm that Bloomer was creating the title for Silent Hill, but heard that a prominent Japanese studio is developing a unique entry for the series. If the Bloober Team is also creating a Silent Hill game (which could probably be a more traditional outing), it would support other rumors that there are multiple Silent Hill games under development. Insider Dusk Golem, who was right in the past (although they also admit to making some things), claims that Konami has green-lighted two Silent Hill games. DuskGolem still says the deal is “very likely” to be a Silent Hill game.

TheGrateDebate has put together a lot of other evidence in the video above. Basically, the beginning of the video goes through all the time the Bloomer Team hints at a large project with a major publisher and multiple scenarios across the path of Bloomer and Silent Hill veterans. Konami said that series composer Akira Yamaoka’s next project was “the project you want to hear,” and then demanded that it be kept private on YouTube.

