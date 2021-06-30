



Some indie developers have suggested that it’s difficult to sell games on the PlayStation console. The conversation began today due to a social media post from an indie studio claiming that Sony’s services and back-end tools (or lack thereof) are making it difficult to succeed on the platform. This doesn’t mean there aren’t any successful indie games on the PlayStation, but Sony doesn’t seem to prioritize smaller games.

The lack of support from Sony means that some studios have a high return on investment in competing platforms with a small hardware installation base. At least, it’s a split that Whitethorn Games CEO Matthew White suggests that his team’s games are available on the shy charts he posted on Twitter.

Less than 3% of company sales [PlayStation]White, who is likely to be using Platform X as a replacement for the PlayStation, said. The PX is the worst performing platform and inferior to other well-known plumbers and supersoldier-related video game systems. It is also inferior to DRM-free sales platforms like Itch. We did more with Google Admob last month.

Of course, this example is for only one studio, and you can see that the split of something like Shovel Knight in 2018 showed far more favorable results on the Sony platform.

Image Credit: Yacht Club Games

However, Shovel Knight is a well-known game that has been featured in the media a lot. Shovel Knight has ongoing marketing promotions with Arbys, one of the best fast dining facilities in the Americas.

The PlayStations issue seems to have a big impact on even smaller games looking for ways to make money on Switch and Xbox. That’s what White and Iain Garner, co-founder of indie studio Neon Doctrine, posted his Twitter thread on this topic.

PlayStation is not investing in tools that allow indie studios to control their destiny.

According to Garner, Sony’s publishing platform uses a top-down process. That is, PlayStation evaluates each game and allocates specific promotional resources to that release based on that evaluation. But the process is a black box that developers don’t get insight into.

To be on the safe side, Platform X is the PlayStation Garners codename.

Platform X doesn’t give developers the ability to manage the game, Garner said. There is nothing you can do to fix this. Wishlists are ineffective, so all personal marketing makes no sense to Platform X. Only evaluation is important. How is this evaluation done? Danno, they don’t share it, nor do they share the value they attribute to my game.

White reflected Garners’ feelings.

[PlayStations] Marketing, analysis, [and advertising] According to White, the tool doesn’t exist. The average email response is months, not days or weeks. We have no visibility or communication about what is happening.It took me more than 8 months to get the kit [PlayStations] Hardware despite the large number of confirmed IPs in the title.

Both White and Garner emphasize that the problem has two main problems. Sony does not help developers succeed on their own with robust tools and data. And Sony’s game management is mysterious and unresponsive.

I know Im looks like he’s jumping on a dog pile, but it was very difficult to work with the developers and tell them straight out not to expect sales. [PlayStation]Said White. I would like to see the change.

No need to change Sony PlayStation

The problem with small studios is that Sony doesn’t have much motivation to change. You may invest more in smaller games, but it is unlikely that your revenue from that side of the market will increase significantly. And Sony is already making a lot of money from the PlayStation. And it achieved that by emphasizing larger, more expensive games and large-scale free-play platforms like Fortnite and Apex Legends.

And when PlayStation boss Jim Ryan talks about expanding the profitability of his gaming division, indie games never appear. Sony plans to release more games on PC and is considering releasing more live service games under its PlayStation Studios label.

Today, Sony does more than just act on what impacts its bottom line. Ryan knows that it’s important for gamers to stay positive about the platform. But that’s another matter. PlayStation fans haven’t missed many indie games. Even if it’s difficult to navigate the platform and even more difficult to succeed, it’s too big for developers to ignore.

That’s why PlayStation gets most of the indie games, and fans can buy them as needed. And indie studios need to continue to address that reality on the PlayStation for now.

