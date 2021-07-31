Companies in need of COVID vaccine: Google, Wal-Mart among employers updating policy amid surge in delta variants





Due to the growing list of large US employees, some or all employees are required to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

This procedure took place three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the course of some masking guidelines so that even vaccinated people would wear masks indoors in some parts of the United States. I recommend it.

Here are some of the companies that have announced changes to their vaccine policy, as the country faces an increase in cases of coronavirus fueled primarily by Delta variants:

DisneyThe Walt Disney Company is currently participating in an increase in other US companies requiring COVID-19 vaccination from non-members working in the field.

Disney sent a message on Friday to non-union employees based in the United States that they would need to be fully vaccinated immediately to get to work.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated workers in the field have a 60-day grace period to provide vaccination verification.

The company is discussing this topic with a union that represents its employees under a collective bargaining agreement.

This decision was based on the recommendations of scientists, health authorities and medical professionals that vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19. Walmart Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, said all US-based corporate employees must be vaccinated by October 4. A Friday note from Doug McMillon, the company’s president and chief executive officer.

The company is gradually returning workers to the office and plans to “approach pre-pandemic levels after Workers’ Day.” McMillon said in a memo that he would continue to monitor the pandemic situation before deciding if the timeline needed to change.

Customers do not need to wear a mask, but it is highly recommended. The facility will post signs to remind you of the new CDC guidelines.

In a memo last Friday, Wal-Mart announced that all employees would need to wear masks inside again in “substantial or high infection rate” locations, regardless of vaccination status. The country’s largest retailer said on Friday that the new policy would come into effect soon.

The store manager receives local updates every Monday to determine the protocol required for the facility.

Wal-Mart does not require store employees to be vaccinated, but will soon implement a new process to check the status of the vaccine and strongly recommend that workers be vaccinated. As part of promoting vaccination, the company offers employees the opportunity to be vaccinated during the hour and offers up to three days of paid leave in response to shots.

In addition, Wal-Mart has doubled its current vaccine incentive to $ 150. Initially, the company provided employees with $ 75 to get vaccinated. Current employees who have been vaccinated and all new employees who have been vaccinated before enrolling in Wal-Mart are eligible for the bonus.

Google Google has developed a policy that will ultimately require all employees to be vaccinated to combat the spreading Delta variant after the vast campus has been fully reopened.

When the office is fully reopened, everyone working there will be vaccinated.This requirement is first imposed in the United States

The company has also postponed plans to return most workers to the office until mid-October. CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email Wednesday that Google’s more than 130,000 employees around the world are aiming to return to their offices on October 18th instead of the previous target date of September 1st. Told.

Details: What we know about the COVID-19 delta variant following the new CDC report

Facebook Following Google’s announcement, Facebook has announced that employees will need to be vaccinated before returning to the office.

“As our office reopens, anyone coming to work on any of the US campuses will be vaccinated,” Facebook’s vice president of human resources Lori Goller said in a statement Wednesday. Will do. ” “There is a process for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will evaluate approaches in other regions as the situation progresses,” she added.

According to Deadline, Netflix Netflix requires the cast of all US products, and those who come into contact with them, for the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, Hollywood trade unions and major studios launched a reinstatement protocol for each production, including “an option to implement mandatory vaccination policies for Zone A casts and crews.” “Zone A” is made up of actors and people nearby. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, currently allows only vaccinated employees to return to the office, a spokeswoman for the company said. The decision was a policy adjustment based on employee feedback and employee research, a spokesman said. A spokeswoman added that the company introduced a “hybrid model” in September, with some vaccinated employees working in the office and others working at home. The company plans to share the latest policies for unvaccinated employees in the second half of the summer. Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley’s New York office prohibits all unvaccinated staff and clients from entering headquarters. Saks Fifth Avenue Luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue requires all employees to be vaccinated. The New York Times reported. “We need to be more office-based,” CEO Mark Metrick told The Times, “the default needs to be our office.” Covid-19 Vaccination, the company’s publisher and CEO Fred Ryan said in a memo to employees on Tuesday. Ryan said the requirement is an “employment condition” that begins with the publication returning to the office on September 13. AscensionHealth AscensionHealth has announced that it will require all employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19 for the safety of patients and visitors. According to a Tuesday press release from the company, our colleagues, our family. And loved ones, and the community. ” In a statement, the company said, “Ascension will vaccinate all employees with COVID-19, whether they provide direct patient care and whether they work at our care site or remotely. I will oblige you. ” According to an email read by CNN Business and sent to staff by Lyft CEO Logan Green, vaccination is required to work in the Lyft office. In addition, most of the company’s offices in the United States will return to their offices on February 2, 2022, according to email. This is a 6-month extension from the company’s original return date. A spokeswoman told CNN Business that Lyft had informed team members a few weeks ago that they would need to submit a vaccination certificate to return to the office. Dara Khosrowshahi said in a memo to employees on Thursday. Uber also said it has postponed the global “return to office” date to October 25 and will provide updates by September 30 if there are any changes. According to Koslowshahi, people coming to the office should wear a mask for the time being, regardless of vaccination status. Completely located offices in New York and San Francisco and suspend office reopening.

The company answered the phone “after careful consideration of the CDC’s updated guidelines and in the light of the current situation,” a spokeswoman told CNN Business. “We continue to closely monitor the situation in the area and make the necessary changes to prioritize the health and safety of Tweepe.”

Both Delta and United Airlines require new employees to show proof of vaccination. The Goldman Sachs Bank giant requires workers to disclose their vaccination status, but does not require staff to be vaccinated.

Walt Disney Co. Is the parent company of this station.

The Associated Press and ABC-owned television stations contributed to this report.

