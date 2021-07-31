Mastodon finally released the official app for iPhone





Mastodon, an open source social media platform that replaces larger platforms like Twitter, has finally released an official app, which is for the iPhone only (for now). Mastodon looks very similar to Twitter, but users can also create their own community in the same way as Reddit.

Now available on the Apple App Store, the app gives users easy access to Mastodon via mobile and offers an experience very similar to what you get with the Twitter app. For example, you can use the official Mastodon app to be notified when someone reblogs your post, replies to your post, or follows your account.

The app also supports posting content that includes media such as GIFs and videos, allowing users to view current trending content and view recommendations for new accounts for people they want to follow. Other features include support for dark and “true black” modes, and the ability to publish votes. In addition, the team promises that the cute elephant mascot will “pop up from time to time.”

Overall, the app could make it easier for new users to profile and start a community centered around their interests, such as art, books, and technology. Third-party apps will continue to be able to access Mastodon from mobile, but the official Mastodon app is free and ad-free.

Android users should continue to use these third-party apps for now, as only the official iOS apps are available at this time. Mastodon’s CEO recently told The Verge that he plans to release a similar app for Android, but the team isn’t ready to provide a timeline for when the product will be available.

