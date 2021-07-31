International
United Airlines will contract the food kitchen of Denver International Airport
More than 450 United Airlines food workers at Denver International Airport will either have a new employer or look for work in October.
The airline is following in the footsteps of other carriers and is contracting kitchens that prepare food for future flights.
United began seeking proposals from third-party hotel companies in January, in part as a means of saving money COVID-19 cost the company billions in ticket sales. On Thursday, the airline informed employees at the DIA and four other airport kitchens that it was moving forward with that plan.
Gate Gourmet was chosen as the contractor who will lead the airline menu planning and kitchen administration starting later this year. The company will also run Denver’s kitchen.
In a letter sent to state labor officials on Friday announcing the impending holiday, United Mandeep Grewal executive wrote that Gate Gourmet employees are represented by the Unite Here union and DIA employees in good standing will be offered employment with Gourmet Gate under the new deal. The change is expected to happen in October as federal wage support for the airline ends.
“One of the most important considerations for us during this process was protecting the careers of our existing hotel staff,” Grewal wrote. “We are confident that a large percentage of our employees will receive offers to join Gate Gourmet and look forward to our valued employees continuing to work in this quality.”
Trade union workers in the DIA kitchen are disappointed with the airline’s decision, said Rose Medina who has worked there for three years. She and others hoped United would keep her hotel job after receiving billions of dollars in support from the federal government during the pandemic.
“I think the silver lining is that we worked for the employee retention ordinance,” Medina said of the option to continue working under Gate Gourmet.
United Kitchen workers, based in Denver, Houston, Cleveland, Honolulu and Newark, NJ, voted for the union in 2018. By the beginning of this year, there were approximately 2,500 people working in those five kitchens together.
Medina said not much has been communicated about how the transfer from United to Gate Gourmet will take place. The biggest concern among employees is what benefits will be transferred. With a large number of employees who are immigrants, access to free or discounted flights to travel back to their countries of origin was a major reason for working in the kitchen and helped offset the low pay, Medina said.
“I honestly feel bad for the people who have been there for decades,” she said. “They do not know what will happen to their benefits and everything they have put into this company.”
