Taiwan Tech Arena Partners with Berkeley Skydeck to Hold First Global Innovation Pitch Showcase August 19





University of California, Berkeley / Access Wire / August 11, 2021/10 Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) companies produced in partnership with the highly competitive global startup accelerator Berkeley Skydeck at the University of California, Berkeley Startups participate in the program’s first Global Innovation Pitch Showcase. Silicon Valley venture capital, angel investors and industry experts will attend the virtual event. Interested investors can register here to participate in the pitch showcase.

Funded by Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology, TTA focuses on building a vibrant technology ecosystem for Asian start-ups. Each year, we select a cohort of up to 30 startups to participate in the TTA Silicon Valley Accelerator, eight of which participate in SkyDeck as part of the Global Innovation Partner Program. This event is the first time TTA has produced a pitch showcase on SkyDeck.

“We are proud to connect outstanding Taiwanese technicians with the impressive entrepreneurial community of Berkeley Skydeck,” said the TTA Silicon Valley office. “Since 2016, we have invited more than 150 innovators from Taiwan to the United States to build strong international relations and connections and attract investment. It is worth noting that most of the startup’s business is from academia. So far, more than half of these Taiwanese startups are excited to share their talents, ideas and innovations on a global stage with their new showcases. “

SkyDeck’s Global Innovation Partner Program acts as a bridge for global startup teams to join the SkyDeck entrepreneurial ecosystem and bring their ideas to the US market. A limited number of startups from outside the United States were selected to participate in the Partner Program with the SkyDeck Batch (cohort) and Pad-13 (incubator) teams.

Caroline Winnett, Executive Director of Berkeley SkyDeck, said: “Working closely with TTA was a great experience for all of us and creates financial opportunities for their community. We jump started these startups here in the United States and they I look forward to helping you see how it grows. “

The August 19 showcase will feature the following startups:

AV Mapping: AV Mapping provides a one-stop AI video and music mapping and licensing platform that speeds up the process of searching millions of online music clips by 2000 times so that musicians can be paid directly by video makers. Offers.

AESOP: AESOP aims to reduce malpractice and billing errors, increase patient safety and optimize profits with AI-powered technology.

AHEAD Medicine: AHEAD Medicine develops AI-powered clinical decision support to reduce delays in blood cancer diagnosis and reduce monitoring test time to seconds.

Anbogen Therapeutics: A clinical biopharmacy company founded in 2019 with a focus on the discovery and development of precision medicine in oncology.

Avalanche Computing Taiwan Inc. : Provides FAST-AI, a deep learning accelerator for small teams to develop and deploy AI models with click-through.

Famous Biotechnology: Focuses on best-in-class molecules for oncology development to save cancer patients from tumor recurrence.

ioNetworks: AI-powered video analytics and management solution developers that provide enterprise-level management open platforms and AI applications for smart traffic, factories, airports, casinos, and large space demands.

LearningPal: Automates enterprise digital transformation by providing an AI-based document management platform that extracts important information from documents.

Syncell: A pioneer in de novo spatial proteomics technology with a destructive Microscoop platform that enables the identification of new protein biomarkers.

TFT: Introducing ALLIS, a biochemical sensor that uses antibodies to detect, extract, and separate proteins in food.

About Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA)

Established in June 2018, Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) is a startup ecosystem building program sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) of Taiwan. Located in downtown Taipei, TTA coordinates acceleration resources supported by partners such as VCs, accelerators, businesses and research institutes around the world. TTA has a Silicon Valley office, works with 150 startups, and more than 50% are investing. For more information, please visit www.taiwanarena.tech.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a global startup accelerator at the University of California, Berkeley. Selected as one of Forbes’ Top 5 University Accelerators in the United States, Skydeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of research universities. SkyDeck is the only accelerator to fund startups through public-private partnerships and will provide direct returns to UC Berkeley from the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund, a dedicated investment fund supported by top VCs such as Sequoia and Mayfield. See skydeck.berkeley.edu for more information.

