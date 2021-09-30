Innogrit Corporation Co-Founder Spotlight: Who is part of the heart behind innovation?





There have been many advances in SSD (Solid State Drive) technology over the last few years as the industry recognizes the benefits of performance, energy efficiency, and reliability of its products.

Founded in 2016 by technology veterans, Innogrit has made a name for itself through data storage innovations made possible by advanced PCIe Gen4 technology SSD controllers.

Products such as Shasta (IG5208), Shasta + (IG5216), Rainier (IG5236), Rainier DC (IG5636), RainierQX (IG5220), Tacoma (IG5668) are attracting the attention of tech leaders and enthusiasts, but Innogrit Startups may want to know more about the ideas behind startups.

Here, Inogrit pays homage to the co-founders of corporate technology leaders who are trying to uphold Inogrit’s motto of borderless storage.

Zining Wu PH. NS

Co-founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO

Prior to founding InnoGrit in 2016, Dr. Zining Wu worked for the Marvell Technology Group for 17 years and most recently was Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Dr. Wu played an important technical role in the business, overseeing all technical aspects of the company, directing strategic initiatives and logistics for growth, and managing central engineering for R & D.

Dr. Zining Wu has made many achievements during his time at Marvel. One of the most notable was the launch of the first low density parity check LDPC codebase SSD controller. This is an innovation that has helped triple the reliability of NAND. flash.

Dr. Zining Wu is currently the CEO of InnoGrit Corporation, a leading fabless semiconductor startup specializing in data storage, processing, and management. He has published books and several technical treatises, holds about 300 patents, and is very active in research and conversation about the world of technology.

Discirai

Co-founder, Vice President of SoC Engineering

Dishi Lai was Senior Design Manager at Marvell Semiconductor and later Senior Director of Engineering at Toshiba America, where he was instrumental in front-end architecture and logic design for innovative enterprise PCIe SSD controllers.

As Vice President of SoC Engineering, Dishi Lai plays a leading role in developing high-performance, low-power system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for data storage and communications applications. He currently holds three US patents, seven pending. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in applied physics from Tsinghua University and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Rochester.

Abilash Matthew

Co-founder, Vice President of Systems Engineering

Abhilash Mathew is well known for his experience as Director of Hardware Engineering at Marvel Semiconductor. There he was responsible for leading a global team designing storage hardware such as SSDs, HDDs, preamplifiers and storage networking.

Matthew brings more than 20 years of experience in the optics and storage industry to Inogrit as Vice President of Systems Engineering. Reference designs created by Mathew are used in production by various companies such as Amazon, Innodisk, LiteOn, and Kingston. Matthew holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a US patent for technology from the National Institute of Technology Calicut, India.

Jie Chen Ph.D.

Co-founder, Vice President of Data Storage Technology

Dr. Chen has over 13 years of R & D experience in both wired communications and data storage systems, and has expertise in low power SDD controller architects and design optimization and high speed Ethernet transceivers, making him a name in the technology world. I am.

Dr. Chen specializes in areas such as microarchitecture analysis, physical implementation of advanced digital signal processing (DSP), and error correction coding (ECC) algorithms for data storage. His insights spurred many innovations in the technology world when his team offered the first low-power, low-cost SSD controllers, including LDPC solutions. Dr. Chen is also known for developing a first-generation LDPC-based HDD read / write controller with his team and is used by companies such as Hitachi, Seagate and WD.

Dr. Chens’ educational experience includes a bachelor’s and doctoral degree in electrical engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology. He holds a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota. An active member of the technology community, Dr. Chen has published more than 10 journals and conference papers and holds more than 10 US patents.

Qun Zhao

Co-founder, Vice President of Firmware Engineering

Prior to working at InnoGrit, he was Senior Director of Software Engineering at Marvel, where he led the development of key SSD solutions such as chip / FPGA verification, software / firmware, flash performance testing, customer support and software evaluation. Zhao has over 20 years of experience in UEFI drivers, BIOS, Windows / Linux drivers, and applications and firmware.

Throughout his career, Zhao has led the collaboration and collaborative development of major flash memory suppliers Hynix, Micron, SanDisk and Toshiba. The collaboration supported by Zhao accelerated the integration of new flash memory into SSDs and successfully delivered full turnkeys and SDK products. Mr. Zhao holds a bachelor’s degree from Beijing Institute of Technology and currently holds seven technical patents.

