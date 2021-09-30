Amazon somehow sells the Xbox Series X for over $ 1,000





Image: Microsoft

Almost a year after the PS5 and Xbox Series X went on sale, including Amazon, where exclusive retailers appear to sell at least a few Microsoft consoles for about $ 1,000, or twice the actual price. , Finding them is still incredibly difficult and expensive. cost.

Kotaku was warned of a seemingly sketchy activity by a tipster who happened to peruse Amazon Warehouses game trading earlier today. The Xbox Series X has a retail price of $ 500, and Amazon Warehouse is expected to be an online retailer discount store for refurbished and opened boxed items. So why does Amazon sell second-hand goods twice as much?

It could be a coding error, or it could be related to dozens of Scalper lists on the site trying to price Gaudi’s desperate consumers looking for the latest generation of consoles. You may have noticed that the Amazon online store experience has been confused in recent years. In particular, all supply chain problems have occurred since the start of the pandemic, causing all kinds of price anomalies to crack.

Screenshot: Amazon / Kotaku

Amazon did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

As Ars Technica reported a year ago, a report by Consumer Watchdog Group Public Citizen found that the world’s largest retailers are rampant in price cuts and defective product cases. In addition to struggling to sell all sorts of falsely labeled junk through Amazon’s existing, almost unsupervised Battle Royale of third-party resellers. But as the months go by, some are willing to risk price and quality in order to eventually get a new console.

G / O media may receive fees

On the Xbox Series X Amazon list page, one of the recent reviewers decided to bite a bullet and pay twice as much as the retail price of the XBox Series X. I was a little wary of paying this amount (nearly $ 900) from a third party, but I just wanted to experience the next generation of games.

Screenshot: Amazon / Kotaku

For that person, the console turned out to be flawed. Microsoft was able to fix it under the existing warranty, but the overall blunder was still a source of overpriced headaches. If I can go back and start over, I won’t make this purchase. I was patiently waiting to find a retail-priced console in the store, they wrote. I can’t help feeling fooled.

Unfortunately, it may still take some time before that is possible. New-generation consoles are still sold out almost everywhere, and even though scalped inventory continues to be priced with disgusting markup, new inventory is exhausted as soon as it arrives. Just last week, people from all over the country were lined up in the block just to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X at MSRP’s Best Buy.

[The shortage is] Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in a recent interview with The Wrap that he’s definitely been with us for months from the end of this calendar year to the next. In the meantime, try to resist giving to Scalper, in this case Amazon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/amazon-is-selling-rare-xbox-series-xs-at-scalper-markup-1847777778 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos