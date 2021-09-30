Storm Update: Hail, Heavy Rain as Storms Explode Queensland, ACT, NSW

The storms hit multiple states Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing hail and heavy rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) confirming a tornado that occurred in southwestern New South Wales.

Main points: Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra are on the hurricane firing line today as the tropical storm system moves east

Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra are on the hurricane firing line today as the tropical storm system moves east The worst storm risk is expected to be the slopes and plains south of Queensland and north of New South Wales.

The worst storm risk is expected to be the slopes and plains south of Queensland and north of New South Wales. The storm threat is expected to contract tomorrow in Queensland, completely shifting to the sea on Sunday

Three people were injured in the devastating storm in Clear Creek, north of Bathurst, which damaged homes, power lines and trees.

The asmall tornado recently hit the orange nearby, and Gabrielle Woodhouse of the Meteorological Office said it was unusual to see recurring events.

“As for tornadoes that are felt in places, it is quite rare,” she said.

“It ‘s not completely out of the question for us to see these kinds of phenomena, but it’ s rare for us to see tornadoes quite often.

Severe storm warnings remained current for areas across the east coast Thursday evening. Conditions may vary. Keep updated by checking with ABC Emergency online, Warnings of the Bureau of Meteorology or listening to your local ABC radio station.

At 10:31 p.m., a strong storm warning was in place for Queenslanders in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and the Granite Belt and south-east coast, with the BOM warning of damaging winds, heavy hail and heavy rain.

Late Thursday afternoon, there were reports of giant hail in Lugier Lockyer and Boronia Heights in Logan, south of Brisbane.

In NSW, a warning was issued at 11:25 pm for people in Central Tables, Southern Tables, Southwest Slopes, Australian Capital Territory and Northern Tables and parts of the North Rivers, Middle North Coast, Hunter, Illawarra, South Coast. North -West Slopes and Plains, Central Western Slopes and Plains and Snowy Mountains.

BOM warned people in those parts about harmful winds and heavy rainfall.

In Victoria, the harsh storm warning that had been in place for the Mallee and Wimmera counties was canceled until Thursday evening, but a BOM flood observation was in place for northeastern and central Victoria, the Barwon River catchment, the Otway Coast and the West. and southern Gippsland.

Earlier, BOM said there had been reports of hail of up to 6 centimeters in southern Darling Downs and 2 cm in Chapel Hill, west of Brisbane, as social media users in Canberra shared images and videos of hail falling in Canberra.

In northwest Sydney, there had been hail between 1 and 2 inches in Castle Hill and Pennant Hills, she said.

The storm game was suspended during the overnight women’s cricket test between Australia and India at the Gold Coast.

“With the system moving slightly east, we have the risk of major storms in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra,” said Jackson Browne, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology.

Thunderstorms and lightning over the Gold Coast stopped the game in the Women’s Day-night Test between Australia and India. ( ABC News: Dominic Cansdale

“However, the highest level storms will be along the inner slopes and plains of southern Queensland and northern New South Wales.”

Harmful winds, heavy rainfall and heavy rainfall that potentially led to rapid flooding were all on the cards for the east coast.

Further inland, northeast of New South Wales and southern Queensland, hazards included possibly devastating winds, giant hail and heavy rainfall that led to rapid flooding.

Continues the big Wednesday

“Yesterday, we saw the first big spark of all that humidity,” Browne said.

“In connection with that weather system, we saw an explosive development of the supercell along the border parts of Queensland and New South Wales, as well as some very dramatic rainfall accompanied by slowly moving storms on the outskirts of Adelaide.”

The Adelaide Crafers West suburb recorded 82.2 mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. Thursday. At Mount Cowley, on the south Victorian coast, there was an impressive 123.2 mm.

Giant hail has been reported north of NewSouth Wales and south of Queensland.

When will it end?

After a major stormy day Thursday, the threat is expected to move northeast tomorrow.

According to Mr. Browne, the threat will be further south-east of Queensland and up to the Capricorn region tomorrow.

By Saturday, the system is expected to switch to Tasman. The remaining rains are expected on the east coast, but they are not expected to be heavy.

“By Sunday, the northern half of New South Wales should be weatherless and the same for most of Queensland,” Browne said.

It is not just about birth

Meanwhile, in Top End, construction has come in handy and really.

Humidity levels are similar to those commonly experienced in December, which could come as a shock to the system for Territories dealing with the high risk of fire earlier this month.

Further west, another front will affect southwestern Western Australia early tomorrow. But Browne says it is weakening and is not expected to bring a large amount of rainfall.

“This system will secretly move beyond [Great Australian] “Strong and provide an increase in Sunday weather for South Australia and Victoria and Tasmania,” he said.

The next weather event is always on the horizon.