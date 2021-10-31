Luigi’s Mansion: Nintendo, First Lego Set





Image: Lego

Nintendo puts the spotlight on Mario, so when you look at your brother Luigi, the moment shines even brighter. So it also applies to Lego. As of a few months ago, the green plumber had his own Super Mario Starter course, and now he has all of his own sets. Well, and ghouls and goblins who want some of his overalls.

In 2022, Luigi’s Mansion-themed expansion trio will arrive in its wonderfully fascinating sub-series, where Luigi Mario goes to a haunted house and vacuums ghosts. Lab and Porter Gust set for $ 30 and E. Professor Gadd and his lab will be here. Here you can test your phantom catch skill using the Porter Gust that comes with the Strobulb accessory. If you catch a gold ghost, you will get coins if you need an incentive to hunt down the jerk.

The second set, Entryway, costs $ 40 and you can come up with a creative way to beat Bogmire. You also need to find the Polterpups Golden Bone and return it to him. Don’t be scared of Boo while you walk around.

Finally, the $ 80 Haunt and Seek set comes with a series of rotating corridors perfect for hunting gems and fighting ghosts. By attaching the other two sets to this set, you can effectively operate the entire large mansion and adjust it to your liking. The press release recommends using other LEGO Super Mario sets to add even more versatility. If you can be creative enough, with some friends, it might be a cute way to have some Luigi’s Mansion multiplayer. With a few exceptions, it basically disappeared long ago, so it’s probably a new version of a LAN party.

All three Luigi’s Mansion sets will be released worldwide on January 1st. If you can do something and get the set, it’s not a bad way to celebrate the New Year.

