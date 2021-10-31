After deploying the locked folder feature on Google Pixel smartphones in June, Google will roll out features for iOS devices





GOOGLE plans to bring locked photo folders to iOS devices next year.

The tech company Google Photos app introduced the lock folder feature on its new Google Pixel smartphone in June this year. This allows users to hide sensitive photos and videos from their main library and protect them in a passcode or biometrically protected folder.

And after promising that this feature will soon be available on all Android devices in September, Google is now expanding its reach to include features with iPhones and other iOS devices.

In a blog post summarizing the company’s security initiatives, Google confirmed that the lock folder feature will be available on iOS in 2022, but at the time of writing, there is no exact time frame for updates.

Google also doesn’t provide an exact date when this feature will be released on Android phones. Just note that it will soon be deployed on devices running Android 6 and above.

In a tweet announcing the launch of a locked folder, Google said in May: The locked folder of @ googlephotos allows you to add photos to your passcode-protected space, and scrolling through your photos or other apps on your phone won’t show them. Locked Folder was first released on Google Pixel and will be released on more Android devices throughout the year. #GoogleIO (sic)

Users can use the Google Photos app[ライブラリ]>[ユーティリティ]>[ロックされたフォルダ]You can go to and set the locked folder.

You can then manually move the existing photos to the folder, but the photos in the locked folder will not be backed up to the cloud.

