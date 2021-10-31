Innoyotro Foundation Discovers 72 Technical Experts





October 31 (THEWILL) – A recently completed two-week expert-led training in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, the #AKITECH Pitch Competition has graduated from at least 72 technology solution providers.

Sponsored by the Start Innovation Hub and supported by the Innoyotro Foundation, the 2021 Pitch Competition brought back a smile of N1.5m winners from the N100m total pull that the Foundation committed to the competition.

Notable among the winners is Kingsley Ekanem, CEO of Alpha 1 Technical Services, who received the N1m Star Award for a locally manufactured medical oxygen generator project.

Ekanem told THE WILL that the circumstances surrounding his father’s death forced him to study locally made oxygen generators, and he is now assisting the hospital with additional oxygen generators to save lives. Said that.

I started this innovation as a student at Technical College in Ewet, Uyo. The best thing here in Acwai Bomb is amazing! I thought I was in the wrong place until I saw my name published as the second innovation wonder in Acwai Bomb. But I asked myself, how wonder is this? In my years of life-saving efforts with a patented locally manufactured medical oxygen generator, I’m really encouraged and supported until the Innoyotro Foundation comes and changes the story. I didn’t feel it.

I’m passionate about oxygen production and foreign equipment isn’t really enough. From time to time, I come to support some patients with my device. As I said during my presentation at the pitch competition, my father died of lack of oxygen. I don’t want to see it happen again.

Let me say this here to encourage some of you. On Wednesday, one of the patients who was saved by providing oxygen some time ago returned from the United States to thank us. The problem of oxygen in Nigeria is true. If a teaching hospital is dying because of that, how many small hospitals are in the village?

That’s why I’m really grateful to Hanson of the Startup Innovation Hub for organizing # AKITECH2021 and the Inoyo Toro Foundation for sponsoring and supporting me. It was a really great opportunity. Acwai Bomb technicians need help. Explained that no one with a laptop is Yahoo’s boy Ekanem.

UwemAkpan, another innovator specializing in building apps and e-commerce websites for clients, said: He continues to pursue innovation.

Since I returned from Lagos to Acwai Bomb, I was wondering how to deal with it alone, so there were no engineers around me. But I now have a new family. Thanks to the Innoyotro Foundation for creating this new family. Willie Nuel, CEO, said:

Hanson Johnson, CEO of Start Innovation Hub and founder of # AKITECH2021, has declared the 2021 edition to be the largest and most influential.

“Preparation meets opportunities, they say, this year’s AKITECH Week, seven years at the Start Innovation Hub, building talent and entrepreneurial capabilities and connecting them to opportunities and investors around the world. It was carried out in preparation for.

“The Start Innovation Hub exists as the primary source of talent and local businesses in the Niger Delta region to unleash power and excellence for global relevance. We are talent, women and early entrepreneurs. We achieve this by providing an environment that helps support collaboration and resource sharing between.

“The results were amazing because we have the talent to solve the problems of foreign companies and attract foreign direct investment.

“We are at a new stage in leveraging the skills of these talents and continuing to contribute to their skills in developing local businesses. We need support from interested partners, “he said.

